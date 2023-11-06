Convicted felon suspected in DuPage County bank robberies faces numerous charges

Pre-trial release for one of several individuals suspected of robbing at gunpoint two BMO Harris branch offices located in DuPage County was denied Nov. 4.

Kenneth Eggleston, 30, of the 9200 block of Princeton Avenue, appeared at First Appearance Court with two counts each of armed violence, armed robbery with a firearm, financial institution robbery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

He also was charged with one count each of attempt armed robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon as well as four counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to the release.

On July 19, at approximately 9:30 a.m., two armed, masked men entered the BMO Harris Bank located at 320 W. Diehl Road in Naperville. Once inside the bank, the men allegedly ordered the customers and employees to the floor, took two bank employees at gunpoint to the vault and ordered them to open it.

The men allegedly took approximately $95,716 from the vault and put it in a bag that they had brought with them. The men then exited the bank and fled in a car that was reported stolen out of Chicago on July 9, the release stated.

Two days later, on July 21, at approximately 9:08 a.m., two armed and masked individuals entered the BMO Harris Bank located at 1355 W. Lake Street in Addison. Once inside the bank, the defendants allegedly ordered the employees and customers to the floor. One of the defendants jumped over the counter and ordered the tellers to open the drawers and put cash into a garbage bag, according to the release.

Once the drawers were emptied, one of the defendants allegedly ordered employees to the back vault at gunpoint and demanded they put more cash into the bag. The duo then fled the area with approximately $172,152, the release stated.

Approximately one week later, on July 28, at approximately 9:53 a.m., two masked and armed men approached the entrance of the BMO Harris Bank located at 2413 75th St. in Woodridge. The defendants allegedly approached the security guard who was opening up for the day and ordered him at gunpoint to open the door, which the security guard did not do. The two men fled in another stolen sedan when they were denied entry to the bank, the release stated.

A red Infiniti Q50 was known by law enforcement to be used as a getaway car in both the Naperville and Addison armed robberies as well as the attempted armed robbery at the Woodridge location.

At approximately 10:25 a.m., a Burr Ridge police officer observed the Infiniti driving at a high rate of speed on Interstate 294 from Interstate 55. A Chicago police helicopter was called in to assist and ultimately tracked the vehicle to 11631 S. Wallace St. in Chicago. When officers arrived at the address, Eggleston was standing in front of the red Infiniti Q50 with a backpack in his hand.

Eggleston dropped the backpack and attempted to run from law enforcement but was apprehended and ultimately released. Further investigation into the matter identified Eggleston as a suspect. He was taken into custody on a previously issued arrest warrant in Chicago on Nov. 3, without incident.

Eggleston, who is a convicted felon and was on parole for a weapon offense at the time of these alleged armed robberies, has two active arrest warrants out of Cook County for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, according to the release.

“Violent gun crimes, as alleged in this case, will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be met with the full force and effect of the law,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “We are all very grateful that no employees or customers at the banks were physically harmed during these alleged robberies. The apprehension of the first of several individuals who allegedly committed these crimes sends the message that we will use all tools available to us, including assistance from the federal government and air support if necessary to hold accountable anyone suspected of this type of behavior.”

Eggleston’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 13 for arraignment.