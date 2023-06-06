Softball: Sage Mardjetko 16-strikeout no-hitter sends Lemont back to state for third straight year

Lemont 6, Metamora 0
Sage Mardjetko threw a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts and went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and three RBIs, as Lemont won the Class 3A East Peoria Supersectional to return to state for the third straight year.
Raegan Duncan also homered for Lemont in the first inning Monday to put Lemont ahead 3-0. That lead grew to 4-0 after two innings and 6-0 through three, with Mardjetko then working out of a bases-loaded, one-out situation in the top of the sixth on its way to the shutout. Frankie Rita went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Lemont will play Benet in the 3A State semifinal at 10 a.m. Friday at Peoria’s Louisville Slugger complex.
Charleston and Antioch are the other half of the final four in 3A and will play in the other semifinal at 12:30 p.m. Friday.