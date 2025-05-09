Avery Kanouse K’s 10, homers to lead York softball past Willowbrook: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball

York 3, Willowbrook 1

Avery Kanouse struck out 10 in a complete game four-hitter and homered and drove in two runs for the Dukes. Sara Steinecker had two hits. Marli Smrz doubled and scored Willowbrook’s lone run.

Downers Grove North 9, Wheaton Warrenville South 6

Mia Havrilla hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs and Samantha Lehnherr was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Trojans. Abby Mease was 3 for 4 with a double, triple, run scored and an RBI for the Tigers, who rallied late with six runs in the seventh but came up short.

Benet 11, Marian Catholic 3

Sophia Rosner was 2 for 5 with a homer, run scored and two RBIs, Alaina Rosner was 3 for 4 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBIs and Esther Lynn Rossi was 3 for 4 with a run scored and RBI for the Redwings.

Glenbard North 16, Waubonsie Valley 4

Tru Medina had a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored and Alexis Frcek three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Panthers.

South Elgin 3, Glenbard East 2

South Elgin scored three runs in the sixth and went on to the win in Lombard. Lilly Carver was 3 for 4 with a homer, two runs scored and an RBI and Claire Bolda struck out 11 for the Rams.

Sandburg 7, Lyons 3

Paxton Cutler was 2 for 2 with a double and run scored for the Lions.

Loyola 6, Montini 2

Kat Filkowski was 3 for 4 with a run scored for Montini.

Baseball

Riverside-Brookfield 6, Streamwood 1

Aidan Polich struck out seven and allowed two hits over 5⅔ innings, Ethan Smith and Sean Campbell each scored two runs and Connor Dominick drove in two runs for the Bulldogs.

Glenbard East 10, Elgin 0

Jayden Phistry tossed a five-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts and Devin Kraft was 3 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI.

Glenbard South 9, Larkin 0

Gavin Pogorzelski struck out six over five shutout innings, allowing two hits and Tommy Burke and Jacob Ruge each had two hits and two runs scored for the Raiders.

Glenbard West 8, York 4

Max Hetlet, Joey Lewison and Max Bakken each drove in two runs for the Hilltoppers. Josh Fleming was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and Luke Pieczynski was 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Dukes.

Lyons 8, Hinsdale Central 2

Jack Slightom tossed five shutout innings, striking out eight and allowing just one hit and Noah Fitzgerald was 3 for 4 with two runs scored for the Lions. Riley Contreras homered and drove in two for Hinsdale.

Leyden 7, Hinsdale South 1

Brandon Elting struck out eight over four innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits for the Hornets, who managed just four hits and committed six errors.

IC Catholic Prep 14, Leo 4

Max Russ was 4 for 5 with a homer, triple, two runs scored and three RBIs and Louis Stubblefield 2 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs for the Knights.

Lemont 5, Eisenhower 2

Zane Schneider was 3 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI for Lemont.

Fenwick 13, Montini 5

Ben Jarnecke was 2 for 3 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs for Fenwick. Nick Sheeran had a triple and two RBIs for Montini.

St. Francis 8, Marmion 6

Nolan Galla was 2 for 5 with two runs scored and three RBIs and Zack Maduzia was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Spartans.

Wheaton North 6, Geneva 5

Max Burke singled in two runs in the sixth as the Falcons rallied past the Vikings. Luke Bellini was 3 for 4 with two runs scored for Wheaton North.

Wheaton Warrenville South 4, Lake Park 3

Reece Franks singled in the tying run and Aidan Quartz singled in the go-ahead run as the Tigers rallied with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Caleb Mease was 2 for 3 with a run scored.

Willowbrook 9, Morton 2

Alek Ramey was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored, Vinny Ippolito had a double and two RBIs and Sam Marrese was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and RBI for Willowbrook.

Girls Soccer

Benet 5, Montini 0

Natalie Grover scored two goals and Ashley Polanco, Keira Stone and Allison Perrino each had one for Benet (11-5-2).

Boys Volleyball

Benet def. Jones College Prep 25-20, 25-17

Reed Hefley had eight kills and Aris Maurukas and Vince Cabay six apiece for Benet.