May 08, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsBearseNewspaperObituariesNewsletterWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Benet senior guard Blake Fagbemi commits to Illinois

By Joshua Welge
Benet's Blake Fagbemi (0) puts up a shot during their When Sides Collide Shootout basketball tournament matchup between Rich Township at Benet Academy. Jan 25, 2025 in Lisle.

When Sides Collide Shootout. Rich Township at Benet Academy Benet's Blake Fagbemi (0) puts up a shot during their When Sides Collide Shootout basketball tournament matchup between Rich Township at Benet Academy in January 2025. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Benet senior guard Blake Fagbemi, who helped lead the Redwings to the first state championship in school history in March, announced on Wednesday that he will continue his playing career at Illinois.

Fagbemi announced the commitment on social media with the post “Staying Home.”

Fagbemi, a 6-foot-1 guard who was named honorable mention All-State in Class 4A by Illinois Media and second team All-State by IBCA, averaged 12.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.3 rebounds in helping lead Benet to the Class 4A state championship.

Fagbemi scored 14 points with six assists and four rebounds in Benet’s win over Warren in the Class 4A state championship game.

Fagbemi had originally committed to Division II Truman State, but in April announced that he was reopening his recruitment due to a coaching change in that program.

Fagbemi was a Suburban Life first team All-Area pick.

Boys BasketballHigh School SportsDuPage CountyBenet PrepsPremium
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.