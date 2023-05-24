May 24, 2023
Suburban Life sports roundup for Tuesday, May 23: Montini softball rolls into sectional final

By Joshua Welge

SOFTBALL

Montini 18, Chicago Noble 0

Brooke Kuczynski went 3-for-3 with a homer and four RBIs, Alexa Bauman was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBIs and Taylor Utrata was 3-for-4 with a triple, two doubles and two RBIs as the Lady Broncos advanced to the Class 2A Westmont Sectional final.

Wheaton North 5, Waubonsie Valley 0

Monica Kading broke the school record for stolen bases and Erin Metz struck out 11 in the shutout for the Falcons in the Class 4A West Chicago Regional semifinal. Kading, Annie Sullivan and Makayla Grantz all drove in runs for Wheaton North.

Wheaton Warrenville South 7, Naperville Central 0

Maddie Pool struck out 11 in a three-hit shutout and went 2-for-3 at the plate, Abby Mease went 3-for-3 and Brooke Struebing went 2-for-3 for the Tigers in the Class 4A West Aurora Regional semifinal.

Downers Grove South 19, Reavis 3

Ella Cushing and Grace Taylor had back-to-back homers in the first inning for the Mustangs in the Class 4A Mother McAuley Regional semifinal.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Glenbard East d. Plainfield North 25-19, 25-23

Aidan Weltin had 13 kills, Tyler Johnwick six kills and five blocks, Jack Junior 15 assists and Bartek Kwidzinski eight digs for the Rams in the Naperville Central Regional semifinal.

