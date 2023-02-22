Glenbard Parent Series webinars to present leading experts on early childhood

The Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will present “Start Them Off Right: Partnerships That Build Early Childhood Success” with psychologist Iheoma Iruka in two different webinars, one at noon and one at 7 p.m. Feb. 28, via Zoom.

Healthy development in the early years – particularly birth to age 3 – provides the building blocks for future learning capacity, behavior and physical and mental health, a news release stated. Iruka advocates for having high expectations, affirming strengths and abilities and cultivating family culture. Iruka will present engaging learning experiences that will increase motivation and will support development in children from birth to age 10.

At noon Feb. 28, Iruka will be in conversation with Junlei Li, senior lecturer in early childhood education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. His research and practice focus on understanding and supporting the work of those who serve children and families on the front lines of education and social services. Li’s work is influenced and inspired by the pioneering work of Fred Rogers, creator of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” He previously served as the co-director and professor for early learning and children’s media at the Fred Rogers Center.

At 7 p.m. Feb. 28, Iruka will be in conversation with Michaeleen Doucleff, a global health correspondent for National Public Radio’s Science Desk and author of the bestseller “Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans.”

Iruka is a research professor in the Department of Public Policy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She is a fellow at the Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute and founding director of the Equity Research Action Coalition at FPG. She also serves on the U.S. Census Bureau National Advisory Council.

Go to glenbardgps.org for further information and the link to the webinars. To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or to submit a question in advance, email Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org.