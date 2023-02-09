Boys Basketball notes: Will Gonzalez coming into his own as catalyst for surging Riverside-Brookfield

Will Gonzalez wanted to step up his game.
The Riverside-Brookfield junior point guard chose the ideal time to amp up his production – the new calendar.
Part of a core of talented players with big aspirations, Gonzalez has become a consistent force since sticking to his New Year’s resolution.
“I think the key has been staying locked in at all times, but also a new year,” Gonzalez said. “I put the good and bad behind me from the first half of the season and looked at the second half of the season as a fresh start. I’ve been playing well since the.”
Since the start of 2023, the Bulldogs have won 11 of their last 12 games, with the lone blemish a road defeat to Lyons. Riverside-Brookfield coach Mike Reingruber said Gonzalez has been a key part of the strong second half resurgence. Gonzalez scored 20 points in a win over Morton on Saturday.
“We’re constantly talking to him every day, coaching him up every day and that’s just a matter of every day being consistent and pushing him and him also wanting to be good,” Reingruber said. “For Will, it’s about going hard all the time and playing every possession at a championship level on both ends of the floor. We knew the ball would be in his hands a lot more this year. We emphasized that in the offseason and continue to emphasize that to him.”
“Will’s really come into his own since Christmas. He’s being more aggressive on both ends of the floor, mainly on the offensive end by putting pressure on the defense. He’s made some big plays in some of our toughest games.”
The 6-foot-5 Gonzalez, the lone returning starter from last season’s team, dedicated himself in the offseason to improving his game and body.
Reingruber said Gonzalez is tapping into his potential this season. Gonzalez had 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists in a victory over IC Catholic on Jan. 24.
“We believe Will is a triple double waiting to happen,” he said. “He really brings it and has a good skill set, with scoring, passing and rebounding it. It’s going to happen one day. We’re waiting for it to happen. He’s come close.”
Junior center Stefan Cicic, a transfer from Notre Dame, helped transform the Bulldogs’ offense. The 6-foot-11 Cicic, who picked up an offer from Georgia Tech on Wednesday, is a double-double machine. His strong play, coupled with the Bulldogs’ talented guards, equals trouble for R-B’s playoff opponents.
“(Georgia Tech) is the first of many offers that will come Stefan’s way,” Reingruber said. “For his size, he’s super skilled, big and also more of a traditional post. He’s also got a lot of skill and a back-to-the-basket game and is a tremendous passer. He can step out and shoot jump shots. We’ve talked that now is not the time for him to rest on his laurels. He has to continue to work hard. He has a target on his back.”
Gonzalez said Cicic’s powerful presence in the post helps open up the offense for his teammates.
“Having Stef is a blessing,” Gonzalez said. “There aren’t a lot of people with his height and skill set, so that’s a big help. But it also helps my game because most teams come and double the post, so now I get an open shot or a cut to the rim and things like that. There was an adjustment period but because of his passing and unselfishness, it made it a lot easier.”
The Bulldogs (22-5, 10-0 Metro Suburban Blue) captured the conference title outright with Tuesday’s win over Wheaton Academy.
“To be successful, you have to put in time, as players and staff,” Reingruber said. “I have a tremendous staff. It’s how we do things daily.”
Close race
Batavia stunned Wheaton Warrenville South with an upset victory on Wednesday. The road defeat puts added pressure on the Tigers for Friday’s pivotal DuKane Conference road game against Lake Park. The Tigers (22-4, 10-2) still control their own destiny after beating the Lancers (19-8, 10-2) earlier this season. Lake Park stayed in the conference race by defeating Charles North 48-46 on Wednesday. Both teams have one conference game left following Friday’s game.
“We talked about this being championship week for us,” Wheaton Warrenville South coach Mike Healy said. “We have to flush this loss away. We have one day to prepare for Lake Park. That will be a hostile place. We have to flush it and the coaches and players have to individually think what we have to do better. It will be a great atmosphere. It’s a good opportunity. We will see how we respond.”
Ex-Lyons coach passes away
Former Lyons coach Ron Nikcevich passed away earlier this week. He led the Lions to a state championship in 1970 and a third-place finish in Class AA in 1994.