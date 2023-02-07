February 07, 2023
Villa Park village board candidate gets to stay on ballot

By Daily Herald Media Group
Villa Park village trustee candidate Jorge Cordova will remain on the April 4 ballot, a DuPage County judge ruled Tuesday.

Judge Bonnie Wheaton rejected an objection to Cordova’s candidacy which argued he did not have enough valid signatures on his nominating petitions, and that an affidavit affirming one of the challenged signatures was not properly notarized.

Fellow candidate Corine Alfano filed the objection.

There are four candidates seeking four village trustee seats in the April election.

