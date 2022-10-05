No bones about it. Skeletober is back in La Grange

Make no bones about it, the skeletons are back in La Grange for seasonal fun and a chance for local business owners to show their creativity.

The return of the annual Skeletober features decorated skeletons on display at shops and restaurants in downtown La Grange as well as some fun activities leading up to Halloween.

“We thought it would be fun and creative and highlight the unique aspects of our small businesses,” said Nancy Cummings, executive director of the La Grange Business Association.

Skeletons are scaling the sides of buildings and sitting outside of businesses. It is the seventh year of Skeletober, and each year businesses do their best to dress up their skeletons, with some businesses, such as Hortons Ace Hardware, creating a window display. Download a digital map or pick up a paper copy to find all 30 of the participating business and see the skeletons.

Starting Saturday, search for the skeletons and their clues in a skeleton scavenger hunt. Track down the clues to 10 locations and enter to win prizes in a drawing.

“These are all fun, family-friendly skeletons,” Cummings said, adding that people can even take selfies with the skeletons.

The fall promotion is sponsored by Cameo Dental Specialists and Jasinski Home Team Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.

Real estate broker Steve Jasinski said he loves Halloween and seeing the way the community enjoys the festive spirit.

In addition to the skeletons, some local restaurants have designed their own Halloween-themed cocktails and adults can check out the spooky spirits Oct. 15-31 in participating restaurants.

Check out The Dance Center of La Grange as they perform the Thriller Dance at 1 p.m. Oct. 15 on the steps of La Grange Village Hall.

“It’s about having fun and something unique, creating memories with friends and family,” Cummings said.

Visit the website lagrangeevents.com for updates and more Halloween events.

The La Grange Area Historical Society will host fall and Halloween events and will partner with Whisper Me Home for mini family photo sessions. Advance appointments can be made online between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.

The La Grange Area Historical Society is hosting a historic murder mystery event Oct. 21-22, inspired by actual events in the community. Registration is required. Visit lagrangehistory.org for details and to register.

And while there’s plenty of reasons to say boo, area retailers also are gearing up for holiday events and Christmas shopping season is just around the corner. Be sure to watch for the digital shopping catalogue for gift ideas in November and Shop Small Saturday on Nov. 26.

“The community is very supportive of local restaurants, local businesses that make the neighborhood what it is,” Cummings said.