September 29, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveBet Chicago SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred MilesStarved Rock Country
My Suburban Life

Elmhurst resident tips off police about Virginia bank robbery suspect

By Jonah Nink

Elmhurst police have arrested a man wanted for bank robbery in Virginia, the Elmhurst Police Department said Wednesday.

Justin M. Craver, 45, of Newport News, Virginia, was arrested Tuesday after a tip from Elmhurst resident.

About 11 a.m. Tuesday, police received a call from the resident, who knew Craver, saying that he had arrived by bus from Virginia on Monday and was looking for a place to stay.

Police found an arrest warrant from the York-Poquoson sheriff’s office for a Sept. 16 bank robbery in Yorktown, Virginia, authorities said. Police allege Craver committed the crime while armed with a hatchet.

The resident assisted Craver in getting a hotel room on the 300 block of North Route 83 in Elmhurst. About 12:20 p.m., authorities approached Craver as he was leaving the hotel and arrested him, police said.

Authorities said police found two knives and a machete while searching his hotel room.

Craver was charged with fleeing from justice and obstructing identification and was taken to DuPage County jail.

Authorities said the York-Poquoson sheriff’s office has been notified of Craver’s arrest.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220928/elmhurst-resident-tips-off-police-about-virginia-bank-robbery-suspect

ElmhurstDuPage County

Jonah Nink

Jonah Nink is a contributor to Shaw Local