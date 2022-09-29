Elmhurst resident tips off police about Virginia bank robbery suspect

Elmhurst police have arrested a man wanted for bank robbery in Virginia, the Elmhurst Police Department said Wednesday.

Justin M. Craver, 45, of Newport News, Virginia, was arrested Tuesday after a tip from Elmhurst resident.

About 11 a.m. Tuesday, police received a call from the resident, who knew Craver, saying that he had arrived by bus from Virginia on Monday and was looking for a place to stay.

Police found an arrest warrant from the York-Poquoson sheriff’s office for a Sept. 16 bank robbery in Yorktown, Virginia, authorities said. Police allege Craver committed the crime while armed with a hatchet.

The resident assisted Craver in getting a hotel room on the 300 block of North Route 83 in Elmhurst. About 12:20 p.m., authorities approached Craver as he was leaving the hotel and arrested him, police said.

Authorities said police found two knives and a machete while searching his hotel room.

Craver was charged with fleeing from justice and obstructing identification and was taken to DuPage County jail.

Authorities said the York-Poquoson sheriff’s office has been notified of Craver’s arrest.

