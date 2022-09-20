Glenbard parent groups to offer lecture in Gujarati language

Glenbard B-PAC: Bilingual Parent Advisory Council and Glenbard Parent Series will present a webinar in the Gujarati language called “How to Support Your Child’s Physical and Mental Health for School Success,” with Krishna Bhagat and Tina Shah at 7 p.m. Sept. 29.

Go to glenbardgps.org for information and the link to the Zoom webinar. The program will be presented in Gujarati only, a news release stated.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or to submit a question in advance, email Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org.

Supportive communication and strong relationships can help improve an adolescent’s physical, mental and social well-being, and increase academic performance. Bhagat and Shah will discuss mindfulness, managing stress, proper nutrition and physical movement.

Bhagat is an assistant professor in the Department of Public Health at Benedictine University. Shah is a Glenbard English teacher, who believes in the power of storytelling to understand multiple perspectives, especially underrepresented voices.

For information, go to glenbardgps.org or contact Kruti Parikh at 630-681-3252 or kruti_parikh@glenbard.org or Assistant Director for Student Services, English Learners and Equity Susanna Melón at 630-469-9100, ext. 5167, or susanna_melon@glenbard.org.