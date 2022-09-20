Glenbard North to stage ‘Air Guitar High’

Glenbard North High School’s theater program presents a fall studio production of “Air Guitar High,” by Laura Schellhardt.

According to Playscripts, nothing ever happens in Scrug, Iowa – until the U.S. Regional Air Guitar Championships come through town, a news release stated. Armed with a camera and crew determined to document the competitors from their high school, Cable and Lindy jump right into the mix, interviewing the championship hopefuls and catching all the drama. Inspired by the draw of games like Guitar Hero and real-live air guitar competitions, “Air Guitar High” is described as the high-octane story of a group of teens ready to quite literally take their futures into their own hands.

Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 and Oct. 1 and at 4 p.m. Sept. 30, in the Little Theatre at Glenbard North, 990 N. Kuhn Road in Carol Stream.

Tickets are available for $5 by calling 630-653-7000, ext. 3820, or at glenbardnorthhs.seatyourself.biz and in person at the door.

The cast includes Charlotte Chilton, Jack Byrne, Aaron Van Lerberghe, Savannah Le, Frederick Melki, Grace Caputo, Lorelai Witteck, Sawyer Harle, Kaden Van Lerberghe, Nick Shirley, Easton Vassar and Alina Demchuk.

Student leaders include Emiliano Rivas III, Kate Orozco, Alyssa Passero, Gianna Nascimento, Gail Creighton, Chelsea Perez, Zach Lazzara, Charlotte Prusko, Brody Hill, Nelson Nguyen, Kellie Kieu, Kaylee Harrison, Megan Garcia and Kaylee Hammer.

The show is directed by Emiliano Rivas III, with Nathan King serving as the technical director and coordinator of lights and scenery. Madison Gillis is the studio supervisor, and manages props and costumes. Jolaine Orlin supervises the props and sound crews. Marissa Talarico supervises the stage managers.