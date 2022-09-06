Glenbard to explore college application process in online Spanish lecture

The Glenbard Bilingual Parent Advisory Council and Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will present “Preparing the Path for High School and College Success: The College Application Process” at 7 p.m. Sept. 15, via Zoom.

Visit glenbardgps.org for further information and the link to the webinar. The program will be presented in Spanish only, a news release stated.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or to submit a question in advance, send an email to Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org.

The following experts will help families with steps for college readiness: Glenbard West school counselor Lissete Ochoa, Glenbard East school counselor Lizette Ramirez and Illinois Student Assistance representative Marina Pascual.

Students and their families will learn about the college admission process from start to finish; the importance of a high school transcript; and the role of testing, financial aid and scholarships. Luz Luna, assistant to the assistant director for student services, English learners and district equity, will join the panel to cover the digital tools, skills and resources families can use to partner in their child’s education.

For information, visit glenbardgps.org or contact Luna at luz_luna@glenbard.org or Susanna Melón, assistant director for student services, English learners and equity, at 630-469-9100, ext. 5167, or susanna_melón@glenbard.org.