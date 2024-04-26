Riverside-Brookfield baseball gets combined no-hitter: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup:

BASEBALL

Riverside-Brookfield 12, Elmwood Park 1

Wyatt Murphy and Robert Drake combined for a no-hitter and Cooper Marrs went 4 for 4 with a homer, triple and four RBIs for the Bulldogs. Sean Campbell went 3 for 3 with four runs scored and three RBIs.

Nazareth 6, Benet 1

Luca Fiore (6-0) struck out eight over five innings, allowing one run on three hits and Cooper Malamazian 2 for 4 with two runs scored for Nazareth (24-0, 10-0), which completed a three-game sweep of Benet. Jaden Fauske was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and Landon Thome was 2 for 3 with a run scored.

Ridgewood 3, Westmont 1

Lucas Hicks struck out nine over six innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits, and had a double and run scored for Westmont (12-7-1).

Chicago Hope 3, Wheaton Academy 0

The Warriors dropped to 17-2 on the year.

Downers Grove North 15, Glenbard West 14 (8 innings)

Brady Schallmoser had the walk-off hit and Jude Warwick picked up the win in relief for the Trojans (20-3, 12-0).

SOFTBALL

Batavia 12, Willowbrook 9

Karman Rowe was 3 for 5 with two doubles, three runs scored and an RBI and Marli Smrz was 3 for 4 with a double, run scored and two RBIs for Willowbrook.

GIRLS SOCCER

Benet 1, Lyons 0

Ivana Vukas scored a goal assisted by Natalie Grover and Kate Grubish had nine saves in goal for Benet (10-2-1) in the Naperville Invitational.

Wheaton North 4, Quincy 2

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Willowbrook d. West Chicago 25-16, 25-21

Andrew Ciesinski had seven kills, three aces and two blocks and Carter Ferguson had six kills, three aces and 10 assists for Willowbrook (6-13).

Marist d. Benet 25-12, 25-19