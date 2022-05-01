Boys Volleyball: Glenbard West lives up to its No. 1 ranking, wins Lincoln-Way East Invitational

FRANKFORT — Danny Dorsey missed Glenbard West knocking Marist from the undefeated ranks the previous week.
He wasn’t going to miss this one.
The senior outside hitter was named tournament MVP as he hammered seven kills and added five digs and a block as the Hilltoppers, who are the top-ranked team in Illinois continued to answer all challengers.
They handed Indiana’s top-ranked team, Roncalli, from Indianapolis, its first loss of the season with a 25-23, 25-23 win on Saturday afternoon in the title match of the 30th Annual Lincoln-Way East Invitational.
It was the 22nd straight victory for Glenbard West (23-1), who lost 22-25, 25-21, 25-23 to Lincoln-Way East on the same floor on March 24 in the second match of the season. The Royals (26-1), who were the Indiana state runner-up last season, saw their 26-match win streak come to an end.
In last week’s 25-20, 25-16 victory over Marist in the championship match of the Smack Attack at Brother Rice, Dorsey was out sick. But his presence certainly made a difference against Roncalli.
“I was out with a massive sinus infection and it was painful,” Dorsey said of missing the previous week’s title match. “But the guys all picked me up.
“I loved every second of being out there today. (Brendan Louthain) is an amazing player for them, he’s insane. But we just have all these guys clicking out there and it’s been awesome.”
Louthian, who made the All-Tournament team was originally from the Naperville area. But his dad took a job in Indiana when he was young and he’s more than made a name for himself. The senior outside hitter who has committed to Lindenwood University and had a match-high 16 kills.
“It was way fun,” Glenbard West junior outside hitter Parker Moorhead said. “We got some really good competition at this tournament and it (title match) was a great win. We played as a team and we knew we had to to be able to do that.”
Moorhead, who added a block and three digs, had six kills but none bigger than the trio he had down the stretch. Trailing 20-19 in the second set, Moorhead mashed back-to-back kills, and junior middle blocker Liam O’Neil (3 kills, 4 blocks) had the first of his two big blocks at the end as the Hilltoppers took the lead for good with a 3-0 run.
Ahead 23-22, Moorhead put down another kill to move Glenbard West a point away. Louthain had a block to close the gap to one. But his next attempt at a set-tying kill was blocked by O’Neil for the match-winning point.
“It just felt amazing,” O’Neill said of his winning block. “I felt really hyped-up. My team surrounded me, they empowered me. This win helps us a ton. We want the best competition and everyone coming at us.”
Glenbard West coach Christine Giunta-Meyer was very happy with her team’s adjustments, especially O’Neill.
“He made such good adjustments,” she said of O’Neill. “What I liked at the end is that we stopped our hitting errors and found our finesse. Also, Dorsey is such a good leader and always shows that for us. He’s just an amazing human being. I’m really proud of our defense. We settled in and played really well.”
While the match was tight throughout, the Hilltoppers led most of the way including 11-7 early in the second set. Roncalli scored the first two points of the first set but Glenbard West came back with four straight and never trailed again. With the score tied at 7-7, Glenbard West had four different guys with kills in a 5-0 run.
The Royals rallied to tie it at 18-18 but Dorsey and opposite side hitter Gavin Swartz (5 kills) had back-to-back kills to start a 3-0 run as Glenbard West took the lead for good. Later, Dorsey deposited the set-winner.
Sam Alles, a defensive specialist who had four digs in the title match but had stepped in to play libero on Friday in pool play, was also named to the All-Tournament team.
Trevor Powell, a senior setter, continued to do a great job setting the table with 25 assists, a kill, two blocks, two aces, and four digs. Senior opposite side hitter Gavin Swartz contributed five kills and three digs while senior libero Kenny Gibson had 11 digs for the Hilltoppers.
While it was another big win for Glenbard West, there’s still more volleyball to be played.
“It (our record) is very good and this win is very important,” Dorsey said. “But we can’t let this win define us. We have to continue to go 100 percent and not be complacent.”
It was the 30th annual Lincoln-Way East Invite but the first since 2019 because of COVID.
In the semifinals, Glenbard West defeated Lockport 25-21, 25-14. Roncalli toppled the host Griffins 25-20, 25-21.