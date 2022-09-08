Community Pulse: Heroes Among Us

Every year, the United Way of Grundy County hosts a campaign celebration dinner and auction fundraiser in September. This year, the event will take place Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Morris Country Club. The purpose of the dinner is not only to raise funds, but to also acknowledge those companies and businesses that support our United Way, as well as to recognize the great work that our funded Community Partner Agencies do to help those in need in our Community.

Since 2010, this event has always included a fun theme where costumes and themed attire are always encouraged but not required. Themes in the past included: 50′s, 60′s, 80′s, sports, mardi gras, western, just to name a few. Last year, the theme was the Roaring 20′s. It is always exciting to see how event attendees would be so creative in their costumes each year.

This year, we pause from the usual costume themed event to highlight some of the great things that happened during the pandemic over the past couple years.

Everyone was affected by this unprecedented event that began in March 2020. We have all had to learn how to navigate our daily lives – just a little differently. From working remotely to meeting virtually; our community adapted and continued to reach those in need in our community.

This year’s event will highlight some stories from the frontlines and spotlight those who found their inner hero to help make a difference in our community.

Grundy County residents and businesses are no strangers to disasters and emergency events over recent years. From the flood of 2013 and two tornadoes within eighteen months, to the massive battery fire last year; the pandemic was one more major event where the community came together to help each other. Grundy County is a great community to live, work and play!

Our United Way is proud to be a part of such a strong, giving and caring community since 1946.