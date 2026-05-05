Sewer and roads fees stay flat, wastewater fees hiking 5% for Yorkville residents

(file photo) The Yorkville-Bristol Sanitary District features massive tanks containing trillions of 'bugs,' forming an organic biomass consuming the organics and nasty stuff in wastewater, ensuring the water discharged into the Fox River and Blackberry Creek remain free from excess pollutants like ammonia. (Joey Weslo)

With Yorkville residents staring down 20% annual water hikes over the next five years, the city announced some other infrastructure fees are staying put.

While this may come as a relief to residents, the monthly bills coming in for wastewater treatment services through the Yorkville-Bristol Sanitary District (YBSD) are increasing.

The city’s sewer infrastructure fee will remain at $4 per month and the road infrastructure fee is staying level at $8 per month. The fees contain a sunset provision of April 30, 2027.

The flat rates will first be reflected on residents’ utility bills at the end of June.

The sewer infrastructure fee has been in-place for the past 13 years. It was paired with a separate water infrastructure fee for the past 15 years, ranging from $4 to $8.25 a month. The water infrastructure fee was eliminated in June 2025, and bundled into the base water rate the city charges, according to city documents.

The city’s base water rate is part of the 20% annual water hikes over the next five years to help offset the costs for the $222.4 million Lake Michigan water sourcing project.

The city’s road infrastructure fee was first implemented in 2014. The fee was adopted to help pay for the city’s Road to Better Roads program and other roadway overhauls.

The City Council approved the flat rates at the April 28 meeting.

Wastewater hikes

In addition to the annual 2% rate increases to user charges for all account types, YBSD is hiking residential rates by 5%.

The 2% rate increase became effective May 1, while the 5% hike will be reflected on the July billing cycle, according to YBSD’s website.

YBSD is not funded by the city of Yorkville through property taxes. The agency independently collects fees to cover its operations and improvements.

According to YBSD’s online fee schedule, non-residential users will see an even steeper rate increase, with hikes between 10-20%.

Cyrus McMains, executive director, previously said that non-residential rates had been historically low before the board agreed to better align them with other rate payers.

Last year, YBSD increased residential rates by 4.3% and non-residential rates by 15-20%.