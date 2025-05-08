Yorkville’s wastewater bills are going up. Here’s why.

The Yorkville-Bristol Sanitary District features massive tanks containing trillions of 'bugs,' forming an organic biomass that consume the organics and nasty stuff in wastewater, ensuring the water discharged into the Fox River and Blackberry Creek remain free from excess pollutants like ammonia. (Joey Weslo)

To keep up with inflation, rates are increasing for the Yorkville-Bristol Sanitation District for both residential and non-residential wastewater bills.

Residential rates are increasing 4.3% and non-residential rates are increasing 15-20%. The larger increase for non-residential is designed to help bring parity to the billing after several years of non-residential being substantially under-billed.

“We’re trying to better balance out the revenue to match the wastewater load for the facility,” said Cyrus McMains, executive director of the facility. “We are doing it over a couple year period. We need the additional revenue to cover the bonds for the construction projects for expanding the facility.”

Non-residential addresses are expected to receive two upcoming large increases on their bills before the bills start to settle.

Bills for residential currently are structured to increase annually 2%, or following the Consumer Price Index for the area, which was 4.3% for the last year.

“We spent 20 years or longer without any increases, with the town’s increasing population paying into the system to help cover our expense increases,” McMains said. “We had to go a little higher this year because the cost to borrow money was higher. As our costs go up every year, our goal is to not have bill increases that are larger than inflation.”

You can learn more about individual billing rates by visiting ybsd.org/rates-fees/.