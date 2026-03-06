Data centers submit $91M up-front proposal to Yorkville, $68.25M for the school district’s buildings expansion

A digital rendering of the proposed 540-acre Project Steel data center campus in Yorkville, which if approved will feature 18 two-story data center warehouses and 3 electrical substations. (Photo Provided By The City of Yorkville)

With a $275 million school district referendum upcoming and significant public pushback against a slew of data center plans in Yorkville, the mayor requested the developers of the two largest projects to write up-front checks to the city.

Those check proposals are now in – and they could be a game changer for the city and school district.

Yorkville School District 115 voters will still have the referendum before them on the March 17 ballot.

The City Council on Tuesday will be looking to approve the annexation, rezoning, and PUD for the 540-acre Project Steel data center, with 18, two-story warehouses.

Tied to the vote will be discussions on accepting up-front checks from Project Steel developers, Prologis L.P. and the already approved 1,034-acre Project Cardinal from data center developers, Pioneer Development LLC.

In total, the developers for Project Steel submitted an up-front check of $40 million. The developers for Project Cardinal submitted an up-front check of $51 million to be paid over the next four years. Combined, these checks could send $91 million toward the city for the school district, the fire district, city projects, and charitable community organizations.

The city of Yorkville provided totals from two up-front checks from the developers of the Project Steel and the Project Cardinal data center projects. (Photo Provided By The City of Yorkville)

Of this total $91 million, the city is sending $30 million from Project Steel’s check directly to the Yorkville School District 115 to be used for new facilities and the expansion and remodeling of current buildings. The city also is committing an additional $38,250,000 to the school district from Project Cardinal’s check.

This means of the original $91 million, $68,250,000 is potentially being sent directly to the school district.

How will this affect the March 17 referendum?

Superintendent Matt Zediker said on Friday that while the potential donated money will not result in a change of the language of the $275 million referendum, it will “drastically reduce” the tax burden on homeowners and property owners.

He said given the projected student growth in the district, it’s still imperative to pass the referendum March 17 to have students using the new buildings by the fall of 2028.

Zediker previously said during a City Council meeting that if the referendum doesn’t pass in March they can downsize the plan and try again on the November ballot. He said this would unfortunately push opening the new buildings back to the fall of 2029.

Within the current $275 million referendum are plans for a new middle school and a new elementary school. A new academic wing is planned for the high school and updates on other buildings. The plans also include a new performing arts center and an athletic field house for a combined price of $60 million.

The district is contributing $20 million in reserves for the facility master plan upgrade. Zediker previously said the expansion is necessary because the community’s surge in population has made it where current classrooms simply cannot fit the student body.

“I’m really excited about the dollar amount, the city has done a great job in procuring these dollars,” Zediker said. “With the announcement of this money, it will significantly reduce the tax burden that we would be asking the community for this referendum. We would not have to borrow the full $275 million that’s on the ballot.”

Zediker said the money is only earmarked for new buildings, remodeling or upgrading current facilities.

“It goes to show that the city cares about our kids in our community and our schools, and also the data centers understand the importance and value of the schools within our community,” Zediker said.

Where is the city sending the remainder of the money?

The remaining $22,750,000 from the two up-front checks are being divided by the city to a robust group of projects and organizations.

Currently, 3,016 acres in Yorkville have been slated for data center development along the town’s ComEd transmission station line off Eldamain Road. This includes around a dozen separate development projects either already approved, currently under review, or involving site inquiries with the intent to apply for permit. (Photo Provided By The City of Yorkville)

• The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District is earmarked for $3.5 million from the combined checks for a new station, expanded current facilities or new vehicles.

• The city’s downtown project will get $7 million and another $8,180,000 is earmarked for the city for non-staffing costs.

• The Parks and Recreation department is tagged for $1,050,000 for expanding parks and playgrounds and recreation programming.

• Another $1,250,000 is highlighted to enhance the city’s sidewalks and trees.

• Special recreation programs will receive $200,000.

• The Yorkville Public Library will receive $130,000.

• The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce is set to get $95,000.

• The Kendall County Community Food Pantry is receiving $160,000 for vehicles and supplies.

• Another $200,000 is being spent on local organizations who assist Yorkville’s homeless population.

Additional funds are tagged for groups associated with the school district: the Yorkville Education Foundation, music boosters, sports boosters, Bi-Lingual Parents Advisory Committee, science and robotics clubs, Parent Teacher Organizations, and other student clubs.

Money is also allocated for several community organizations, including Saleh House Yorkville, Senior Services, CASA, the county’s animal control, and the Kendall Area Transit.