Firefighters free woman trapped in overturned car in Woodstock

Woodstock Fire/Rescue District firefighters extricated a driver from an overturned car after crashing into a parked vehicle on June 6, 2026, at the 1000 block of St. Johns Road. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

Firefighters freed a woman who was trapped in an overturned vehicle after it crashed into a parked car Saturday morning in Woodstock.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded to a call at 10:37 a.m. Saturday to the 1000 block of St. Johns Road for a reported crash with a person trapped. First responders arrived “within minutes” to “a vehicle resting on its roof in the middle of the roadway,” district Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.

A woman who was driving the car and the sole occupant, was trapped inside the overturned car. Firefighters safely extricated her and took her to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, Vucha said in the release.

The car struck a parked car before crashing and flipping over. No occupants were inside the parked car.

The crash is under investigation by the Woodstock Police Department.