Follow the story walk red ribbons in Yorkville for chance to win raffle

Leslie Smogor of the Yorkville Education Foundation, Steph McHugh of Yorkville School District 115, and Jennette Weiss of the Yorkville Public Library celebrate the launch of the new Yorkville Story Walk at the Junior Women’s Club Park at Heartland Circle. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Public Library)

Red ribbons dot the snowy path along the Junior Women’s Club Park at Heartland Circle in Yorkville.

Each few steps along the stroll are like opening a new chapter to a story. Residents can read a little of the newest story at a time

The story walk is a collaboration between the Yorkville Public Library, Yorkville School District 115, and the Yorkville Education Foundation.

The current story, “The Gift Of Everything,” by Patrick McDonnell, reminds readers that “joy is all around us, and an attitude of gratitude is a gift within itself,” according to library staff.

“Since as a community member, you are a gift, we’d love to offer you the chance to win a signed copy of ‘The Gift of Everything,’” Jennette Weiss, the library’s youth service director, said.

The library is giving away multiple copies while the book is on display through the end of March.

To enter the raffle, take a photo while visiting the story walk and post the photo to the group’s Padlet site.

You can also enter by visiting the library to get your own bow. If you place it on something you see as a gift and post it at the link you will be entered.

If you do both options, you will be entered twice into the raffle to win a signed copy of the book. Winners will be announced at the end of February and March.

You must include you name and local school on your post. You can also email the Y115 book ambassador at smchugh@y115.org to share your contact information.