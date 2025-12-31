Could the site of Yorkville Dist. 115’s proposed new school also house a new fire station?

During a recent city of Yorkville meeting, it was suggested that the Yorkville School District 115 could donate some of its newly purchased land to house a new Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District station. (Joey Weslo)

With a $275 million referendum upcoming for new school buildings and expanded Yorkville School District 115 facilities, the newly purchased site of one of the proposed schools is taking shape with a new twist.

In moving the school district’s application for annexation and rezoning of three parcels totaling around 155-acres forward, it was revealed that in addition to a new school building, one of the parcels could house a new fire station.

The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District is currently looking to build another station to help meet rising call demands for the region’s booming population. Chief Jeremy Messersmith previously said they are handling their highest ever call volume.

During the committee meeting, city officials said the school district might be looking to work with the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District on donating some of the land on the 106-acre parcel.

A new fire station is projected to cost around $12 million. The fire district’s 2025 strategic plan within this year’s budget includes $300,000 for possible land acquisition for a future fire station.

The Yorkville School District 115 is requesting the city to annex and rezone a 106 acre property (left) and to rezone a 45 acre property adjacent to their high school campus (right). (Photo Provided By The City of Yorkville)

The school district purchased the 106-acre farmland property from the Conover family back in June for around $2 million. The property is located about a quarter-mile west of the current high school campus, north of River Road.

The land is likely to be the site of a new middle school or a new elementary school, which are both within the proposed referendum. Residents are voting on the referendum on the March 17 ballot.

The school district is currently hosting a series of public talks to help involve the community with the facility expansion process. In addition to a new middle school and a new elementary school, the plans include a new performing arts center and a field house auditorium outside Yorkville High School. A new academic wing is also designed for the high school.

The district previously said the expansion is necessary because the aging buildings are “bursting at the seams” from increasing student enrollment. The student population has increased 4,744 students since 2002 to 7,151 at the time of the school district’s rezoning application.

The most recent constructed school buildings were built in 2009, according to the school district. The district expects to increase another 800 students over the next five years.

Within the application, the school district is also seeking to rezone 45 acres of land it already owns on the high school property behind the current baseball and softball fields.

Both properties will need to be rezoned from single family suburban residence to “public institutional district” to enable the construction of public school facilities.

The district previously said it does not have any current plans to build on the 45 acre property adjacent to the high school, but the district wants all of their owned property zoned the same for any potential future plans.

A public hearing for the proposed annexation for the three parcels is scheduled for the Jan. 13, 2026 City Council meeting.