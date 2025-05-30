‘It’s like we’re getting kicked in the teeth’: Seniors rally against federal funding cuts in Yorkville

Marla Fronczak, chief executive officer of AgeGuide, speaks during a rally against cuts to the federal Older Americans Act at the Senior Services Associates community center on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 in Yorkville. (Sandy Bressner)

When Mary Lou Martin found out the vital senior citizen services she relies on might have their funding cut, she said she was so angry she wanted to drive all the way to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to make her voice heard.

Martin, of Oswego, rallied along with dozens of seniors, caregivers and advocates at the Beecher Center in Yorkville on May 28 against threatened cuts to the Older Americans Act. The event was organized by Senior Services Associates and attended by Rep. Lauren Underwood (D- Naperville).

“It’s like we’re getting kicked in the teeth, but thank you for your money,” said Martin, who helps run recreational events for seniors at the Beecher Center. “I’m fighting for my rights as a senior. The Beecher Center offers so many important services to people my age. We’ve got to stand together, older citizens need as much help as we can get.”

The Older Americans Act helps provide services to more than 478,000 seniors in Illinois, ranging from delivering meals to those in need, health screening and education, family caregiver services, counseling, and legal assistance. Its funding is discretionary, meaning by early July, it can be decreased or unfunded before being signed into law in late September.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Naperville) speaks to community members including Sharon Scholtes (center) and Mary Lou Martin, both of Oswego, against cuts to the federal Older Americans Act at the Senior Services Associates community center on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 in Yorkville. (Sandy Bressner)

With several social programs and services facing cuts nationwide from the Department of Government Efficiency and steep funding cuts contained in the Republican-proposed bill to offset tax breaks, advocates at the Beecher Center fear they are next.

Martin said knowing how difficult financial situations can be for seniors, she is particularly angry about potential cuts to Meals on Wheels.

“How are we going to feed older people in America who can’t afford it anymore?” Martin said. “Everyone needs to make a phone call like we are planning to do. Say you are fighting for your grandparents’ rights and for your future rights. Fight for the rights of elderly neighbors in the community. This is serious. We must have our voices heard.”

The Beecher Center has long-served as a community gathering area, with events for seniors ranging from communal lunches, games and exercise activities, and educational workshops, the non-profit Senior Services Associates teams up with the Community Nutrition Network, forming the Meals on Wheels for Northern Illinois, to provide essential services to the elderly.

The organizations design their social services to promote the independence, mental and physical well-being, of those 60-and-above, the disabled, and their caregivers.

Micki Miller, executive director of Senior Services Associates in Kendall, Kane, and McHenry counties, said it is imperative to inundate your local representatives with phone calls to fight for the rights of seniors.

“It’s wonderful to see the community members show up and support our programs,” Miller said. “The squeaky wheel always gets the grease, so we need to squeak louder.”

Across the three counties, Senior Services Associates serves more than 39,000 people.

Monita Gruhlke of Yorkville listens as U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Naperville) speaks against cuts to the federal Older Americans Act at the Senior Services Associates community center on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 in Yorkville. (Sandy Bressner)

“Even though we don’t always think we’re going to need the services, situations happen, and we’re there for everyone anytime they need our help,” Miller said. “It’s not just for the seniors, but also their caregivers and family members through our support programs.”

The Older Americans Act is celebrating its 60th birthday. The current funding for the programs it benefits expires in late September.

Advocates at the event held up signs reading, “Don’t blow out the candles on the Older Americans Act.”

Underwood gave a prepared speech and urged all concerned citizens to take action and make their voices louder. She said she knows there’s enough bipartisan support in Congress to help secure the funding if citizens make their voices heard.

“This is a time of emergency, so we have to stand together and we have to use our voices right now” Underwood said. “If you’re thinking about making a call, do it today. Don’t wait until next week. They’re writing the bills right now, and we need them to hear from you.”

She did not field questions about the potential funding cuts from journalists attending the event.

Attending advocates urged community members to contact their local representatives, and to send a letter using the website ageguide.org/action-alert. They also said to call the U.S. Capitol Switchboard at 202-224-3121 and ask to be connected to your legislators.

For more information on their services provided or how to help, visit mowfni.org or seniorservicesassoc.org or call 630-553-5777.