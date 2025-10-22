‘Hobber Dobber’ carries on through Yorkville as community honors legacy of football coach Robert Evans

Robert Evans' sons were presented with the "Legend Award" at the Oct. 3 football game at Yorkville High School. Evans is the first recipient of the award. (Photo Provided By April Morganegg)

More than a hundred alumni students, staff and residents formed a tunnel leading to the football field for Yorkville’s homecoming game on Oct. 3 to honor the legacy of Coach Robert Evans.

As his wife, sons and grandchildren passed through, Evans’ trademark “Hobber Dobber” could be heard from the crowd on

Videos and photos were shared in the hospital with Evans, who was Yorkville High School’s head football coach from 1970 to 1981, before he passed away two days later at age 79 on Oct. 5.

Robert Evans was the head Yorkville High School football coach from 1970 to 1981. (Photo Provided by April Morganegg)

Beyond the ever-present “Hobber Dobber,” which Evans used to say hurry up and get moving, the coach’s legacy continues to resound throughout the community.

Ron Walker, who had Evans both as a football coach and driver’s education teacher, said at times Evans was a teddy bear, at other times a grizzly bear, but always had a smile on his face.

“He was a great mentor to all of us and he touched the lives of everyone, not just the athletes,” Walker said. “He was one of those few great people that actually come into your life and make a difference. We learned hard work, good behavior and integrity from him.”

Walker said it was emotional honoring Evans at the homecoming game. He said part of Evans’ ethos was always strive to build a stronger community around you. Evans recruited Walker in 1989 to help start a youth football program that is still running strong.

“No matter what you needed done, he was the guy to go to,” Walker said. “Hopefully, we can all do good for the community like he did.”

Family, former students and community members gather to honor former Yorkville High School football coach Robert Evans at the homecoming game on Oct. 03, 2025. (Photo Provided By April Morganegg)

Evans was also an assistant coach in track and field and wrestling. After graduating from Iowa State University where he was the football captain, Evans began teaching at Yorkville H.S. in 1968 and remained an educator until his retirement in 2005.

In that time, he served stints as head athletic director, helped start the sports boosters club, and was the head of the Letterman’s Glee Club that would often sing at football games.

Evans’ family was presented a bronze plaque signifying the coach as being the first recipient of the Fox’s Legend Award. The award says Evans “touched the lives of countless students-athletes and families, leaving a lasting legacy of leadership, dedication, and Fox pride. He was, and always will be, a Yorkville Fox through and through.”

Luke Engelhardt, current assistant principal of athletics and activities, said the plaque is being mounted on the stadium-adjacent building Evans helped create in the early 90’s. The building has been everything from the original athletics weight-room, a storage facility, stadium restrooms, even a preschool building with the city’s parks and recreation.

“It’s hard to picture just how many people he impacted in the community,” Engelhardt said. “The traditions of Yorkville are rooted in the work he left behind. He exemplifies all the values of why the community of Yorkville is so special. His legacy is he made Yorkville a better place. He always remembered everyone and went out of his way to make them feel special.”

Engelhardt said he laughs thinking back to his student days and hearing Evans bellow “Hobber Dobber” in the gym or out in the field. He said the current cross country team still wears sweatshirts with the phrase.

A memorial table was created for former Yorkville High School football coach Robert Evans. (Photo Provided By April Morganegg)

April Harris Morganegg, who as sports booster president helped Evans raise funds for the athletics building, said the building was symbolic of how Evans inspired the community to come together.

“We built the entire thing through donations and local contractors donated their time and materials to help construct the building,” Morganegg said. “As a close friend for several decades and a former student, it was touching seeing how overwhelmed his family was with the homecoming tribute. They knew how important he was to so many people, not just students, but the entire community.”

Current head football coach Dan McGuire said it was special seeing how many people came to honor Evans at the ceremony. He said Evans welcomed him into the Yorkville community and helped teach him what a special place it is.

“It wasn’t just about football, it was about making people feel special and creating that community feel,” McGuire said. “He was a true renaissance man. He was an outstanding coach, but he was more thoughtful than anything else, he always tried to make people feel special and a part of something larger.”