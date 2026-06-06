Morris Cruise Night returns Saturday, June 13

A crowd of people looks at the cars as they wander down Liberty Street during Morris Cruise Night. (Michael Urbanec)

Liberty Street in Downtown Morris will once again be the home of classic cars, show cars, and more as Morris Cruise Night season begins once again starting Saturday, June 13.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and the first one of the season benefits Project Fire Buddies.

Project Fire Buddies is an organization that partners with fire departments to offer support for critically ill children and their families. The Morris Fire Protection District has a chapter of Project Fire Buddies.

There will be 50/50 raffle tickets sold for $1 a ticket, or $5 for six tickets.