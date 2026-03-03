Oswegoland Park District plans to use vacant fitness center for recreation programs

The Oswegoland Park District in September plans to start using the former Esporta Fitness center in Oswego for recreation programs. (Eric Schelkopf)

Last May, the Oswegoland Park District announced it had acquired the long-vacant Esporta Fitness center at 201 Ogden Falls Blvd. along U.S. Route 34 in Oswego in order to expand its indoor recreational and aquatic programming – including the district’s first indoor swimming pool.

The Park District has renamed the facility Ogden Point.

Esporta Fitness closed its doors Oct. 16, 2023. LA Fitness operates Esporta Fitness centers.

Plans are for the Park District to open for recreation programs on Sept. 8. However, the pool is not expected to open until early next year.

“Due to the lengthy Illinois Department of Public Health permit review process and the long lead time for the specialized roof top unit for the pool room, the pool will open later, tentatively scheduled for early 2027 opening date,” Facility Project Supervisor Phil Wierciak said in a recent report to Oswegoland Park Board commissioners.

The Department of Public Health requires a construction permit for new or significantly altered public swimming pools, spas, or water slides.

The building was built in 2008. The Park District bought the 45,000-square-foot building for $2.55 million.

The project is being funded through the district’s accumulated resources and non-referendum bonding authority.

“The facility had been closed for a number of years and the regular maintenance and security of the facility was not kept up very well,” Oswegoland Park District Executive Director Chad Feldotto had previously said in talking about the improvements being made to the facility.

Currently, the Park District operates two outdoor pools – the Civic Center Aquatic Pool and Winrock Pool.

Along with swim lessons, other planned uses for the building include small group classes, athletic activities and other indoor activities designed to serve residents of all ages.