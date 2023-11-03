Oswego officials: Shuttered Esporta Fitness building won’t stay vacant

Esporta Fitness, which had been located at 201 Ogden Falls Road along Route 34 in Oswego, closed its doors at 2 p.m. Oct. 16. (Eric Schelkopf)

Oswego village officials said they are confident the building that had previously housed Esporta Fitness in Oswego won’t be vacant for long.

Esporta Fitness, which had been located at 201 Ogden Falls Road along Route 34, closed its doors at 2 p.m. Oct. 16. Officials for LA Fitness, which operates Esporta fitness centers, could not be reached for comment.

The 45,000 square-foot building, which sits on 4.88 acres, was built in 2008. Esporta Fitness had previously announced the club would close by the end of August.

“Big, vacant spaces like this are hard to come by, and we feel confident that we will help find a user soon,” Oswego Village Administrator Dan Di Santo said in an email.

A health club is set to occupy the long-vacant former Dominick’s building in the Oswego Commons shopping center on Route 34 in Oswego. The space at 3010 Route 34 has been vacant since the grocery store closed in 2013. Vasa Fitness will move into the 65,636-square-foot building after making $4 million in interior and exterior renovations.

A fitness center is set to fill the long-vacant former Dominick’s building in the Oswego Commons shopping center on Route 34 in Oswego. (Photo provided by the village of Oswego)

“Once completed, they plan to offer a wide variety of amenities, including an indoor pool and spa; child care center; massage lounge; basketball court; racquetball court; functional training turf; boutique-style, high-intensity interval classes; and personal training,” Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty had previously said.

Vasa Fitness wants to open by the end of the year or by early 2024, he said. In addition, Orangetheory Fitness recently opened in the space at 1540 Douglas Road formerly occupied by Men’s Wearhouse in the Gerry Centennial Plaza.