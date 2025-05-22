Oswegoland Park District purchases former Esporta Fitness in Oswego

(File photo) The Oswegoland Park District has announced it has acquired the long-vacant Esporta Fitness facility at 201 Ogden Falls Boulevard along Route 34 in order to expand its indoor recreational and aquatic programming. (Eric Schelkopf)

The Oswegoland Park District has announced it has acquired the long-vacant Esporta Fitness center at 201 Ogden Falls Boulevard along Route 34 in Oswego in order to expand its indoor recreational and aquatic programming.

Esporta Fitness closed its doors Oct. 16, 2023. LA Fitness operates Esporta Fitness centers.

“We’re thrilled to move forward with this opportunity,” Oswegoland Park District Executive Director Tom Betsinger said in a statement. “This facility will allow us to better serve our residents and continue building a vibrant, healthy and connected community.”

Since late 2023, the Park District has been evaluating the site’s potential to meet the indoor and aquatic space needs identified in the district’s 2023 Community Survey and Strategic Plan.

Park District officials anticipate it will take an estimated 18 months to renovate the building.

“Updates are needed to critical systems, including electrical, HVAC, plumbing, and aquatic components,” officials said.

The project will be funded through the district’s accumulated resources and non-referendum bonding authority.

Planned uses for the building include swim lessons, small group classes, athletics and other indoor activities designed to serve residents of all ages.

Following the closure of Esporta Fitness, other fitness centers have opened in Oswego. Last year, VASA Fitness opened in the long-vacant former Dominick’s building in the Oswego Commons shopping center on Route 34 in Oswego.

The space at 3010 Route 34 had been empty since the grocery store closed in 2013.

In addition to the opening of VASA Fitness, Orangetheory Fitness opened in the space at 1540 Douglas Road formerly occupied by Men’s Wearhouse in the Gerry Centennial Plaza.