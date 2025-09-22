Yorkville’s future road work lined-up for River’s Edge, Briarwood, Fox Highlands, Raintree Village

(file photo) Yorkville is lining up the 2026 road work on the city' streets. Picture, construction crews install blacktop on Game Fard Road during a previous road construction season. (Eric Miller)

2026 looks to be another big year for road work and resurfacing in Yorkville. Here’s where you can expect to see construction crews.

Contracts are being lined up for the city’s 2026 Road to Better Roads program and the Local Road program.

The Road to Better Roads program costs around $1.6 million each year. The city has renovated its streets through this Motor Fuel Tax (MFT) program for more than a decade.

In 2026, residents and commuters can expect construction in the areas of River’s Edge and Briarwood. The city is also focusing on repairing and patching the pavement around the area near Menards, according to city documents.

For the work to move ahead, the city council must approve a $95,914 engineering agreement with Engineering Enterprises, Inc.

Two years ago, the city created a supplemental road works program to catch up on all the streets in subdivisions that have been lagging in renovations since the Great Recession.

The 2026 Local Road program, or the Supplemental Paving project, is focusing on the areas of Fox Highlands and portions of Raintree Village.

Construction crews will also be operating on the south side of town where water main replacements will be underway.

To move ahead on the project, city council must approve an engineering agreement with Engineering Enterprises, Inc. for $194,732.