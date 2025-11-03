Yorkville Knights of Columbus earns honors as it preps for annual Thanksgiving luncheon for seniors

(file photo) Volunteers from the Knights and Lady Knights of Columbus prepare more than 150 Thanksgiving meals for hungry and thankful seniors at the Beecher Center in Yorkville. (Provided by Chris Hamp)

With the annual Thanksgiving luncheon at the Beecher Center around the corner, the Yorkville Knights of Columbus Council are being awarded for their dedication to serving the community.

The local council earned the distinction of “Star Council,” the international organization’s top award for their embodiment to the organization’s motto “In service to one, in service to all,” and for their dedication to service-oriented activities in the community.

The Knights of Columbus council from Yorkville received their international organization's top award, the Star Award, in-part for their dedication to community service. Pictured, Mike Enos, Rick Llanes, Jim Zella, Mike Pfeiffer and Jeff Peters. (Photo Provided By Jim Zbella)

The Thanksgiving luncheon serves up around 200 pounds of turkey to more than 150 seniors, the council said.

In addition to the annual turkey luncheon, the council helps organize the annual “Tootsie Roll” ID Drive to raise money for the Kendall County Special Olympics and Equine Dreams in Newark, who provide free therapeutic horse-assisted activities to both children and adults with special needs.

The council also hosts a “Coats for Kids” drive and volunteers for the Yorkville Parks and Recreation and Kendall County Fair events.

A lot of helpful hands

The event precedes the launch of the Knights’ annual Food for Families Drive and Coats for Kids Program.

During the turkey luncheon, volunteers with Senior Services Associates, the Knights of Columbus and the Lady Knights provide, prepare and serve wholesome Thanksgiving meals, while also entertaining the community with door prizes, bingo and live piano music.

In addition to providing a nice meal, volunteers previously said the event is about providing a community social experience to bring a little joy to seniors during the holiday season.

Before last year’s festivities, Lady Knight Chris Hamp said she is always astounded by the generosity and warmth of members of the community in helping make the event a success.

“Our favorite part is seeing some of the seniors who might not be able to have Thanksgiving with their family or be able to afford a full dinner come out and have a free dinner with us along with all of the fellowship and entertainment,” Hamp said. “It’s fulfilling seeing so many people willing to help us with the event. It’s so nice seeing everyone enjoying their meal and laughing together.”

Later in the season, the council collects nonperishable food goods for the Kendall County Community Food Pantry and donated coats for children.

Jim Zbella, past grand knight for the council, said in addition to nonperishable goods, they also are accepting frozen turkeys to donate to people in need. He said the Coats for Kid program holds a special place in his heart.

“We collect coats at the parish and hand them out to the needy in our neighborhood,” Zbella said. “You would be surprised how many people are in need. We can put a lot of smiles on peoples’ faces.”