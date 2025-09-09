Look out for the yellow vests – Knights of Columbus annual ‘Tootsie Roll’ drive this week

The Yorkville Knights of Columbus presented the Illinois Special Olympics of Kendall County a super-sized check worth $4,500 on Jan. 08, 2025. Pictured is Michael Gach, the Intellectual Disability Drive chairman (far left), and Jeremy and Lori Kuehn of the Kendall County Special Olympics. Of the organization is also Zachary and Lisa Hartman. Jim Zbella, Grand Knight of the Yorkville Council is pictured (far right). (Provided by Jim Zbella)

The Yorkville Knights of Columbus are hosting their annual “Tootsie Roll” ID Drive from Sept. 12-13.

Their members are collecting proceeds for local organizations that support people with intellectual disabilities.

This year’s supported organizations include the Illinois Special Olympics of Kendall County and Equine Dreams in Newark, who provides, free, therapeutic horse-assisted activities to both children and adults with special needs.

“Look out for the members in the yellow vests,” said Jim Zbella, Grand Knight of the Yorkville Council. “We will be out in force in front of various Yorkville businesses collecting funds and passing out Tootsie Rolls.”

You can find their members outside Jewel, Ace Hardware, Casey’s, Shell gas stations, the Walgreens at Illinois Route 71 and Illinois Route 47, the Kendall Marketplace, and at the intersection of Route 47 and U.S. Route 34.

The Yorkville Knights of Columbus are hosting their annual 'Tootise Roll' ID Drive Sept. 12-13 to support local nonprofits assisting those with special needs. (Photo Provided By Jim Zbella)

Last year, the Knights of Columbus raised about $9,000 for organizations supporting people with intellectual disabilities.

The Intellectual Disability Charity is a national event sponsored annually by the Knights of Columbus.

You can learn more at kofcyorkville.org/intelectual-disabilties-charity.