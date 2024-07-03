Kendall County Food Pantry gets $763,500 in federal funds for building improvements

Alex Hurd (far right), executive director of the Kendall County Food Pantry, gives a tour of the Yorkville facility to U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood (far right) with Assistant Director Dulce Vargas (center) on Monday, July 1, 2024. Congressman Underwood was there to present $763,500 for the pantry to rehabilitate the the facility including resurfacing the flooring, installing emergency pathway lighting and handicap entry doors. (Sandy Bressner)

To address rising needs of food insecurity in the fastest growing county in Illinois, U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood D-Naperville, presented the Kendall County Food Pantry in Yorkville $763,500 in federal money secured though the congressional Community Project Funding initiative.

Underwood handed an oversize check to pantry staff and project sponsors on July 1, while touring the pantry to see infrastructural improvements and to meet with volunteers and shopping community members.

The grant will help rehabilitate the facility by making flooring improvements and handicap accessible entries, increasing accessibility for those with mobility issues, and increasing energy efficiency through improvements to electrical wiring and updating lighting fixtures. The updates are tailored to enable the pantry to serve more families in need.

The Congressional Community Project Funding secured $12,662,536 in 2024 appropriations bills grant funding for the 14th District to support 15 community service projects dedicated to supporting causes like critical infrastructure, address hunger insecurity, and improve services for survivors of domestic violence.

“We’re really committed to working on this project with you, because as the level of needs expands in our communities, our essential pantries need to be able to accommodate,” said Underwood to the gathered pantry supporters. “You don’t want any kind of barrier preventing you from serving people.”

Serving an increasing community need

The Kendall County Food Pantry, located at 208 Beaver St., Yorkville, distributes food every Thursday, with in-person shopping and drive-through grocery services. The panty’s Clothing Closet is open on Mondays and Thursdays. The pantry also distributes pet food every other Thursday.

According to the pantry’s Executive Director Alex Hurd, the pantry was serving 180 families each week two years ago, and has now increased to 450 families weekly. The panty estimates they serve around 1,400 community members each week.

“We know that Kendall County is the fastest growing in the state, so it’s no surprise to hear that (the pantry’s) number of families served is increasing as the community grows. We want to help them to be able to accommodate that need.” — U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville

In an interview, Underwood said the initiative served as a testament to the previous work her staff has done with the Northern Illinois Food Bank in Geneva and their dedication to helping increase the capacity of people served at affiliated food pantries.

“It can be very difficult for these type of organizations to get money for structural improvements,” said Underwood. “We were really excited to be able to submit this project as one of my priorities and to secure (funding) which will make a huge difference.”

She praised the dedication of the community volunteers and explained why their work is so important.

“We know that Kendall County is the fastest growing in the state, so it’s no surprise to hear that (the pantry’s) number of families served is increasing as the community grows,” said Underwood. “We want to help them to be able to accommodate that need.”

As a previous client of the pantry, Dulce Vargas knew when the opportunity arose to work for the pantry, it was the perfect way to provide for the community that was there when she was once in need.

“My husband and I were both working at Caterpillar when our second child was born premature with health issues preventing me from returning to work,” said Vargas. “You don’t’ ever know when you’re going to be in that situation where you’re going to need help. It’s very important for us to look out for each other. When I came here as a client, I was overwhelmed with the generosity.”

Vargas started as a volunteer 12 years ago and has been serving as the assistant director for the past six months.

Her bilingual abilities provide the pantry the much-needed ability to offer services to the immigrant community. She said a chief responsibility was dispelling the misconception amongst the immigrant community that accepting services would impact their ability to apply for government assistance or residency. Vargas said once she explained that was not true, immigrant family participation increased.

“When the community can rely on each other, it builds trust and opportunities. It allows you to feel as though you’re part of something bigger than yourself.” — Alex Hurd, executive director of the Kendall County Food Pantry

Vargas said what encouraged her to come back as a volunteer was the community the pantry provides. She said her kids grew up there and you often see grandchildren come and help their volunteering grandparents.

“This place is like a family, we all care about each other,” said Vargas. “I know what it felt like to walk in the doors and how embarrassed and ashamed you can feel. That’s why we all try so hard to make people feel welcome. You never know what people are going through. We want them to know they are always welcome and know it’s alright.”

All donations needed and appreciated

Executive Director Hurd said one of his primary objectives is reducing the stigma facing people who require assistance.

“When people walk through the door, we want them to see someone smiling and to provide a normalized shopping experience so people feel as though they’re shopping at Jewel,” said Hurd. “By reducing that stigma, we can shift focus away from why, and focus on ways to help. We want to say that when you are in here, we got you, you are a part of our community, and you’re always going to have enough food to get your family though it all.”

Hurd expressed gratitude for every community member donating $10 or $100 monthly, and to every church group spreading word for more volunteers, and other food pantries contributing donations. The group’s website and Facebook page provide outreach about volunteering opportunities and fundraising events.

The pantry has a 24-hour donation door where people drop-off canned goods and clothing. They also do Facebook drives when they are low on specific items. Direct donations help the pantry purchase weekly groceries and items directly from the Northern Illinois Food Bank (which provides free produce) and “rescue stores” that provide meat and protein produce.

All other funding for food and item purchases and facility and equipment upgrades come from grants like the one the pantry applied for through Underwood’s office.

Hurd expressed pride in the pantry’s children-orientated welcome room, with a designated play area, blackboard, and donated books for kids to read and take home.

Hurd said the magic of the pantry is all in the volunteers.

“This place is nothing without our volunteers,” said Hurd. “The majority are from the community and show up sometimes three to four days a week. With our elderly volunteers, it’s incredible this is what they’re choosing to do in their retirement. You can see the fulfillment it provides them.”

Hurd said from providing healthy meals to clothes so children can feel pride stepping into school, it’s all about providing community.

“The importance of taking agency within your community is realizing that the majority of us are one check away,” said Hurd. “When the community can rely on each other, it builds trust and opportunities. It allows you to feel as though you’re part of something bigger than yourself. People that come in here are being lifted up, not being kept down.”

Rose Boughton has lived in Yorkville for six decades, seeing first-hand the necessity to combat food insecurity in the area. She has served as a volunteer at the pantry for nine years.

“It’s important to me because I grew up very poor and know what it’s like to go without food,” said Boughton. “This means a lot to me to give back to the community. I know what it’s like to be hungry, so I really feel for people who need our help.”

Boughton helps sort items when they come into the pantry and makes sure all groceries get labeled and put on correct shelves. On Thursdays, she also helps with distribution.

“When someone come in and needs food, it fills my heart to be able to walk around the pantry and help fill their cart,” said Boughton. “I wish everybody could volunteer, because we’re all in this together. It’s like we are all one big family. We all care about each other. It makes for bigger hearts.”

