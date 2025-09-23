Yorkville City Council to hold discussion on homeless ordinance at Tuesday meeting

(file photo) Yorkville city council is hosting a formal discussion and presentation on the adopted homeless-fining ordinance at City Hall on Sept. 23. (Mark Foster)

For the first time since passing the ordinance to fine and possibly jail the town’s homeless, Yorkville placed an official discussion on its city council agenda.

The discussion will be preceded by a presentation on the matter by the Yorkville Police Department and the Kendall County Health Department during the Sept. 23 meeting at City Hall.

The health department will likely touch on its new Homeless Prevention program, which is intended to assist low-income households in making ends meet, according to its website.

The program aims to “aid families and individuals experiencing a short-term crisis beyond their control,” the website reads. “The objective is to keep the clients self-sufficient and stabilized in their existing homes. Ultimately, assistance will keep clients from being evicted due to unpaid mortgage, rent, or utilities,” according to the health department.

To qualify, individuals must document a “temporary economic crisis beyond household control.” A full list of qualifying criteria can be found on their website, kendallhealth.org/community-action/homeless_prevention/.

The households must demonstrate an ability to meet their financial requirements “after assistance has been granted based on current or anticipated income.” The payments are directly paid by the health department to the landlord, utility company or vendor. The applicant does not receive the payments.

Calls for a working group

Mayor John Purcell previously said he favors creating a “working group” consisting of city staff, police, advocate groups, and those with lived experience.

Anne Engelhardt, former executive director of Kendall County PADS, said at the last city council meeting the city should fully repeal the ordinance while a working group is formed.

She said the working group must focus on what resources are available and coordinate how they are being communicated among different service providers. It must also focus on how unhoused individuals are receiving news of the available resources.

She said in addition to resources from AID, the Kendall County Community Food Pantry, and the health department, long-term transportation and affordable housing solutions must be created to the benefit of the entire community.

Need for broader services

When speaking with a homeless resident on Sept. 11, the individual told The Kendall Record while he hasn’t yet been fined, the threat of the ordinance has made his life more challenging.

“The police ran me out of [Bicentennial Riverfront Park] last night,” the individual said. “They said if I didn’t leave the park they were going to write me a ticket.”

The man said he has traumatic brain injury and mental health issues.

The Yorkville Police Department did not confirm this incident and in fact said the department has received 67 calls for service regarding unhoused individuals, but have not arrested or charged any of of the city’s unhoused individuals with a criminal offense.

“I can’t go shopping, they put all the no trespassing on me,” the individual said. “I can’t go get food. I can’t do nothing. It’s not just me. I’m worried about the other homeless people too.”

Resident Cecilia Martinez said during the last city council meeting there is a pattern of concerns and needed resources by unhoused individuals in town.

She said giving them criminal records makes it harder for them to find employment or housing, including in local shelters who might deny someone with a criminal record. Those shelters can be crucial in connecting individuals with housing, services and employment resources.

She said needed services center on food access challenges, identification and banking issues, and transportation barriers.

“One of the unhoused in town has trespassed notices from six plus businesses in town,” Martinez said. “You do not have to commit a crime to be trespassed. He has food stamps, but he is not allowed inside or to purchase, he cannot even order from McDonalds or sit outside to eat. If he gets donated gift cards, another resident has to go and get the food for him.”

Martinez said gas stations, grocery stores and businesses have all trespassed him, denying him food.

She said one of the unhoused individuals cannot access money in his own bank account without a valid ID.

“In order to get one you have to have an agency like the health department or the shelter or a government building sign-off on using their address,” Martinez said. “No organization in our county currently allows for this.”

Proving identification, acquiring a driver’s license, obtaining a state ID, all require an address.

Getting access to services often requires transportation and access to transportation is often a challenge to homeless individuals.