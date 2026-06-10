U of I Extension’s monthly Lunch N Learn Series begins July 8 in Ottawa

The University of Illinois Extension will offer a free monthly Lunch N Learn Series for adults from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, July 8, Aug. 5, Sept. 9, Oct. 7, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9 at Nell’s Woodland, 2000 Alexis Ave., Ottawa.

The July “Healthy Lunches and Snacks” session will feature quick and practical ideas to create balanced lunches and snacks. Attendees also can make and taste chicken shawarma. The session includes take-home recipes and tips sheets and a healthy living lesson. The series will be led by University of Illinois Extension food and nutrition educator Susan Glassman.

Program supplies and lunch ingredient donations will be accepted. Registration is required and due July 6. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/lunchnlearn.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email susang@illinois.edu or call 815-433-0707.