Share in Taylor Swift’s engagement excitement with Yorkville’s ‘Total Taylor Takeover’

Swiftmania is descending upon Yorkville. Are you ready for it?

With Taylor Swift officially announcing her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce, the city is capitalizing on the excitement.

As part of the town’s annual Hometown Days Festival, with events running from Thursday to Sunday in Beecher Park, Friday Night belongs to the Swifties.

“ERAS Night: A Total Taylor Takeover” is from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 29 in Beecher Park, 908 Game Farm Road. The enchanting evening begins with Swift Hits Jackpot Music Challenge at 5 p.m. Next is Taylor Swift trivia and Eras Tour activities and photo ops from 5 to 9 p.m.

Sip it Off cocktail tasting is from 5 to 7 p.m. The events lead up to the grand finale performance from the Taylor Swift tribute act, “Are You Ready For It: A Taylor Experience,” from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

During Yorkville's annual Hometown Days Festival, Aug. 29 features a complete Taylor Swift-themed night with activities and a cover band performance. (Photo Provided By The City of Yorkville)

“It’s an Enchanted Engagement kind of summer, Swifties. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged, and what better way to celebrate,” the city said in a post. “From Fearless sing-alongs to Reputation-era dance moves, this night will be a Love Story you won’t want to miss. Ladies, bring your Travis Kelce out to celebrate, dress in your favorite Era, and get ready to scream the lyrics louder than Arrowhead on game day.”

To learn more about the full Hometown Days Festival events, visit yorkville.il.us/459/Hometown-Days-Festival.