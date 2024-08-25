Headlining show almost sold out ahead of next month’s Sandwich Fair

Frank DeVries of Plano repairs a 1926 Sandwich Co. hit and miss gas engine, while Bud Forrer of Shabbona works on another during the Sandwich Fair on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

Those who want to see chart-topping country star Riley Green perform at next month’s Sandwich Fair better buy their tickets soon – his Sept. 6 headlining show is almost sold out.

“Right now, we have some tickets left, a few hundred,” said Sandwich Fair Board President Larry Dannewitz.

The show will be at 8 p.m. Sept. 6. Seating capacity is approximately 7,000.

Green is known for platinum hits such as “There Was This Girl” and “I Wish Grandpas Never Died.” Last year, Jordan Davis’ headlining show at the Sandwich Fair sold out before the fair began, a first for the fair.

Tickets to the show are available by going to Sandwich Fair’s website, sandwichfair.com.

The Sandwich Fair will run from Sept. 4 to 8 at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, 15730 Pratt Road, Sandwich. In addition to Green’s headlining show, other musical acts will perform throughout the weekend.

For 20 years, the Banjo Buddies Dixieland Band has been entertaining those who come to the Sandwich Fair. (Eric Schelkopf)

The Sandwich Fair first started as an annual livestock show in DeKalb County. Held yearly the Wednesday through Sunday after Labor Day since 1888, it is one of the oldest continuing county fairs in Illinois.

The fair, which was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, usually attracts between 150,000 and 200,000 a year.

This year’s fair will feature a new event – the Sandwich Fair Shake Up Shuffle 5K Run/Walk. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 2 prior to the start of the Sandwich Fair.

“One of the people involved in the fair thought we needed something new and energetic for the younger people, so they came up with the idea for the 5K race,” Dannewitz said. “And in order to do it properly, we decided to do it on Labor Day. We’ve had a great response. I think our limit is 750 people and we’re approaching that.”

The event will be held on the fairgrounds and those who participate will get to see the fair being set up.

“People seem very interested in it, so hopefully it’s a big event for us,” Dannewitz said.

Other activities at the Sandwich Fair include harness racing, livestock judging, truck pulls, a demolition derby and an antique car show. As they are walking around the fairgrounds, attendees will see such things as a medicine show, stilt walking and juggling.

Livestock judging was part of the Sandwich Fair, held Sept. 6-10. (Eric Schelkopf)

“There’s something for everyone,” he said.

Just in time for the Sandwich Fair, the reconstruction of North Latham Street is nearing completion.

“It will be nice to have that done,” Dannewitz said. “That’s one of our main thoroughfares to get to the fair.”

This is the 35th year he has been involved in helping put on the fair. Dannewitz is a volunteer.

He noted the Sandwich Fair helps put a spotlight on Sandwich.

“I think the fair is good for the community and the surrounding area,” Dannewitz said. “It brings people into our area and it’s fun to be involved in the background of it. It’s a year-round job for a lot of us. We have a lot of great volunteers.”

More volunteers are needed for this year’s fair. To volunteer or for more information about the Sandwich Fair, go to its website at sandwichfair.com.