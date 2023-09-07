Crowds flock to 135th Sandwich Fair on opening day

With a trimmer in hand, Leslie Inskeep was trying to make the coat of her Nigerian Dwarf goat look as immaculate as possible before she went before the judges at the Sandwich Fair

“I’m just clipping her hair and getting her ready so she looks nicer and the judge can see her body structure better,” said Inskeep, of Inskeep Acres in Marseilles.

Inskeep was among those getting their animals ready to show during Wednesday’s opening day of the Sandwich Fair. She raises the goats to make goat milk soap, cheese, yogurt, ice cream and coffee creamer.

“Nigerian Dwarf goats have a higher butterfat content in their milk and it’s a little bit of a sweeter milk,” she explained.

Held yearly the Wednesday–Sunday after Labor Day since 1888, the Sandwich Fair is one of the oldest continuing county fairs in the state of Illinois. This is the 135th edition of the fair, which was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joe Suddeth on Wednesday was getting his pigs ready to show at the fair. Raising pigs is a family affair. (Eric Schelkopf)

Joe Suddeth on Wednesday was getting his pigs ready to show at the fair. Raising pigs is a family affair.

“This is our 66th straight year of showing pigs down here at the Sandwich Fair,” he said. “I’m a salesman for a living for Hines Supply. I work all day long, but this is my hobby and this is our enjoyment. I’ve got my nephew, my brother and my mom and dad. I help out on the weekends when I can and I always take this week off for the fair.”

Bradley Armour, 18, raises cows in Serena in LaSalle County and was in the middle of grooming one of his cows – a calf named Darla – during the day Wednesday.

“I’ve been showing for five years now,” he said. “Basically what the judges look for in dairy cows is they just like them really angular and sharp looking. They like when they’ve got nice deep bellies, nice big ribs and they walk on a good set of feet and legs, basically.”

Bradley Armour, 18, raises cows in Serena in LaSalle County and was in the middle of grooming one of his cows – a calf named Darla – Wednesday afternoon. (Eric Schelkopf)

Grooming a cow is a skill that takes plenty of practice. And you have to learn how to work with a cow.

“I’ve been kicked a few times, but once you work with them, you know how they are and what not to do and stuff,” Armour said.

For 20 years, the Banjo Buddies Dixieland Band has been entertaining those who come to the Sandwich Fair. For band leader Ann Stewart, it has been a privilege.

For 20 years, the Banjo Buddies Dixieland Band has been entertaining those who come to the Sandwich Fair. (Eric Schelkopf)

“It just has a pleasantness about it,” she said. “You see little kids dancing and you also see older folks. A lot of festivals tend to be just one age group.”

The band has been together since 1975 and plays all over the country.

The Sandwich Fair will run through Sunday. Other activities include harness racing, truck pulls, a demolition derby and an antique car show.

More information, including a full schedule of events, is available at the Sandwich Fair’s website at sandwichfair.com.