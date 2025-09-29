Discover unique artisan crafts and decor at Red Hive Market

At Red Hive Market in Batavia, you'll find plenty of artisanal creations and eclectic pieces for your home decor collection. (Photo provided by Red Hive Market )

When starting her own business, Bridget Johnson named it Red Hive Market because she wanted to create a very vibrant place that’s buzzing with energy and showcasing the unique pieces created by talented people.

“I really wanted it to be a home for all these artistic individuals,” says Johnson, who co-owns the shop in Batavia with her husband, Tom Freeman.

Typically, more than 30 artisans showcase their wares at Red Hive Market. The collective of artisans includes a retired battalion chief who creates woodworking heirloom pieces and a fiber artist who uses felt to craft a little neighborhood of felted gourds.

“These gourds have the most incredible expressions and are named after people the artist knows, complete with bios,” Johnson says.

Many artists up-cycle old pieces into something new. For instance, a new artisan coming to Red Hive Market in October recycles discarded leather belts and purses into leather jewelry cuffs.

Some of the purses made by Not Your Grandma’s Aprons feature buttons made by Pots on Fox, which creates buttons on a pottery wheel. (Photo provided by Red Hive Market)

Over at Not Your Grandma’s Aprons, a former school secretary takes articles of clothing like vintage fabrics and her husband’s old shirts and ties, then makes them into purses.

One thing that’s special about Red Hive Market is the way artisans collaborate with one another. One example is some of the purses made by Not Your Grandma’s Aprons feature buttons made by Pots on Fox, which creates buttons on a pottery wheel.

“It’s such a wonderful way to showcase the work of two artisans in one piece,” Johnson says.

Since items at the shop are constantly changing, customers never know what treasures they’ll find when they come in.

“I always tell people if you see something that captures your heart, buy it now because the next time you come in it might not be there,” says Johnson.

The one constant customers can expect is finding unique items at Red Hive Market. Johnson strives to find items that are heirloom quality.

“I’m always trying to find artisans who can bring in unique and different products to keep our customers excited to come in and wander around seeing what’s new at Red Hive Market. You never know what you’re going to find,” Johnson adds.

After an expansion in 2022, Red Hive Market doubled in size to 3,000 square feet, offering even more shopping opportunities for customers.

In addition to the eclectic mix of handcrafted treasures, Red Hive Market also offers events and workshops to give customers hands-on experience to try their hand at artistic crafts, such as making their own soaps, pumpkin painting and candle pouring. Be sure to stay up-to-date on the latest arrivals and upcoming classes by following Red Hive Market on Facebook.

Red Hive Market is located at 6 W. Wilson St. in historic downtown Batavia. It’s open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with some nighttime hours during the holidays. The holiday season kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 1, with a Cookies and Cocoa Celebration. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand as customers get a jump on their holiday shopping.