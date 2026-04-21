Local business owner and derby enthusiast loves roller skating by the river

Cheryl Cryer recommends several safety tips to those looking to enjoy skating by the Fox River in St. Charles and beyond. (Photo provided by Cheryl Cryer)

Cheryl Cryer’s favorite part about living in Batavia is living right off the beaten path of her happy place – the Fox River Trail. Early morning is her favorite time to skate along the trail.

“I like to start the day giving thanks along the Fox River,” says Cryer, a coach and trainer with Aurora 88s Roller Derby and an avid lifelong skater.

She enjoys going on the trail with her friends. Cryer and her husband even frequently skate 10 miles to nearby St. Charles and back.

“Every time I go out on the trail, I’m so grateful I get to live here. If you can move your body in nature, that’s winning,” Cryer says.

Cheryl Cryer stresses the importance of remembering skaters are in the minority on the trail. (Photo provided by Cheryl Cryer)

Here are three routes Cryer recommends to skate while taking in those beautiful Fox River views:

1. 5K between Batavia and Geneva

Catch the Fox River Trail at any point in downtown Batavia or start at Fabyan Park for this 5K loop. This 30-45 minute route includes river views, artifacts at Fabyan Park and the beauty of the park itself. You can loop around and catch the path on the other side of the river.

“Don’t be surprised if you see deer in the woods while skating,” Cryer says.

While you’re in downtown Batavia, Cryer recommends stopping for a snack at the Popcorn Depot.

2. North Aurora to Aurora and back

This route kicks off at the park behind Harner’s Bakery in North Aurora – a sweet spot to get a cookie or donut before burning off those calories on your ride. Take the trail south to downtown Aurora.

Cryer’s favorite part of this route is skating up and around the bridge behind RiverEdge Park in Aurora.

“I like the incline to skate around the park,” she adds.

Once you cross the bridge, skate behind the theater at the park and head back to where you started.

“Every time I do this route, I can’t believe we live here,” Cryer says.

3. St. Charles to Geneva and back

For an intermediate trail, Cryer suggests starting at Mount Saint Mary Park on the river in St. Charles. Head south through Wheeler Park, then through the street to cross Route 31. Take the river path through downtown Geneva around the train bridge, then head north through Island Park.

“This is a beautiful park trail,” Cryer says.

Before hitting the trail, Cryer recommends the following tips for new and seasoned skaters:

Keep your stance low with loose knees while navigating the path.

Be sure to wear protective gear including wrist guards, knee pads, helmet and elbow pads.

Follow path guidelines.

Stay on the right and lift your left arm up if someone is passing you.

Be careful around dogs, as they often don’t know how to react to skaters.

“We have to be mindful skaters are the minority on the trail,” Cryer adds.

Overall Cryer suggests embracing the time for yourself and the beauty of nature.

“Skating is part of my self-care routine,” Cryer says.