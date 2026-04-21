Batavia welcomes you downtown along the shores of the Fox

Craft beverage lovers can start with a refreshing pint at Sturdy Shelter Brewing or a tasting flight at Geneva Winery. Both offer relaxed spaces where you can enjoy your drink while taking in views of the Fox River. (April Duda Photography/April Duda Photography)

Steps from the scenic Fox River Trail, downtown Batavia offers the perfect excuse to hop off your bike, stretch your legs, and explore one of the most welcoming downtown districts along the river. Thanks to the new switchback bike ramp connecting the trail to River Street, accessing the heart of downtown has never been easier—making it simple for cyclists and walkers alike to turn a trail ride into a memorable stop.

Craft beverage lovers can start with a refreshing pint at Sturdy Shelter Brewing or a tasting flight at Geneva Winery. Both offer relaxed spaces where you can enjoy your drink while taking in views of the Fox River—an ideal way to unwind after time on the trail and soak in Batavia’s friendly, laid-back vibe.

Hungry after a ride? Downtown Batavia serves up plenty of quick, satisfying bites. Grab casual comfort at the GOAT, a melty sandwich at Everdine’s Grilled Cheese, classic pizza at Windmill Grille and Pizzeria, or flavorful empanadas and South American specialties at Bocaditos Argentine Cafe—the perfect trail-day lunch.

If your visit falls midweek or on a Saturday morning, make time for the Batavia Farmers’ Market. The lively Saturday market features more than 50 vendors selling farm-fresh produce, meats, baked goods, and artisan products joining on the third Saturday of each month.

Batavia Boardwalk Shops The Batavia Boardwalk Shops feature ten small storefronts filled with handmade goods, specialty foods, and unique gifts, open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. (APRIL DUDA)

The Wednesday evening market offers a relaxed shopping experience alongside the River Rhapsody concert series at Peg Bond Center. Whether you’re picking up trail snacks or dinner ingredients, the market is a vibrant gathering place featuring local farmers and makers.

Shopping enthusiasts will also enjoy exploring Batavia’s charming retail scene. The Batavia Boardwalk Shops feature ten small storefronts filled with handmade goods, specialty foods, and unique gifts, open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Nearby boutiques like Wilson Street Mercantile, Red Hive Market, and Warehouse 55 offer everything from vintage treasures and boutique clothing to curated home décor.

Before heading back to the trail, recharge with coffee and something sweet. Limestone Coffee & Tea is a favorite for a caffeine jolt, while Rosewood Farm & Market and New Moon Vegan offer delicious baked goods and treats worth savoring.

Whether you stop for a quick snack or spend the afternoon exploring, downtown Batavia is the perfect trail-side destination—where great food, local shopping, and riverfront charm make every ride a little more rewarding.