Grab a bookmark and go with these magical reads

"Peter and the Starcatchers" by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson (Photo by press)

“Peter and the Starcatchers” by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson

For kids

In the magical adventure “Peter and the Starcatchers,” authors Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson take on the origins of one of literature’s most recognizable figures. It serves as somewhat of a prequel while exploring how a seemingly regular boy becomes the legendary Peter Pan.

At the beginning of the novel, Peter is one of several orphaned boys being transported by ship from England to a distant land ruled by a tyrannical king. Peter eventually meets Molly Aster, a young girl who is secretly part of a group known as the Starcatchers. Their mission is to protect a mysterious substance known as “starstuff,” magical particles fallen from the sky that would be disastrous in the wrong hands.

With suspense, magic and pirates as the backdrop, Peter and his band of friends face an enormous struggle to protect the starstuff while they battle against Black Stache, the pirate who would eventually become the villainous Captain Hook.

Throughout the novel, Barry and Pearson blend humor, suspense, found-family dynamics and incredible world-building to create a fast-paced adventure. For fans of classic high-stakes fantasy and dynamic storytelling, the novel provides an unforgettable journey through what Barry and Pearson imagine as the early days of a character whose story has been told with reverence through generations.

"The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller (Photo by press)

“The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller

For Adults

“The Song of Achilles” is a sweeping epic steeped in myth and lore. Author Madeline Miller reimagines one of the most enduring tales from Greek mythology with an intimate and tenderly emotional bond at the center of a legendary war. Drawing from the events of “The Iliad,” the story serves as both a retelling and a deep-cut reframing of the relationship between two of mythology’s most iconic figures — Achilles and Patroclus.

At the beginning of the novel, Patroclus, established as an awkward and exiled young prince, is sent to live in the kingdom of Phthia, where he meets Achilles, a “golden boy” pre-destined to be a legend. At first, their friendship is tenuous and a little unsure, with Patroclus forming a quiet devotion to Achilles’ heroic figure. Their friendship would gradually deepen into a profound and abiding love. As the boys grow into young men, their lives become increasingly complicated, entangled with prophecy, fate and the expectations placed upon Achilles as the son of a goddess.

Culminating with the Trojan War, the novel arrives at its third act with Patroclus and Achilles drawn into a devastating conflict with tragic consequences and a sacrifice that will break your heart.

This lyrical novel will change you in the best ways and stay with you long after you turn the final page.