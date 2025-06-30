Park Play Dates with the St. Charles Park District

Check out free Park Play Dates at various locations this summer with the St. Charles Park District. (MIKE FRANKOWSKI)

Pop over to a park and explore a new-to-you playground as the St. Charles Park District invites everyone to check out Park Play Dates.

Saturdays are always more fun when there’s swings, slides and monkey bars and the St. Charles Park District staff is hosting Park Play Dates on select dates to encourage families to get out and explore local playgrounds.

“We wanted families to get out and go play in the parks, see our town,” explained Kara Guizzetti-Reif, recreation supervisor for the St. Charles Park District.

Guizzetti-Reif said the idea for Park Play Dates around the community came from a conversation with her fellow team members at the St. Charles Park District as well as inspiration from her own family.

“With my own children, we had this tradition that the last week before school started, we had park day where they picked three or four different parks and we’d map them out. For each visit there was a timer set with just enough time to explore before hopping back in the car to the next one,” Guizzetti-Reif said. “We packed snacks, lunch too. It was something we really looked forward to.”

Taking a page from her family’s favorite custom, she launched the concept last year and it has quickly blossomed into a fun way for families to explore neighborhood playgrounds and make connections. The summer Park Play Dates are Saturdays July 12, July 26, Aug. 9 and Aug. 23 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Preschool Instructor Brandon Schaden, a father of three, is lending his time to host the Park Play Dates. Armed with extras like bubbles, chalk and other small activities, Schaden serves as the host for the Park Play Dates.

Park Play Dates are free to families looking for fun outdoor events in St. Charles. (MIKE FRANKOWSKI)

“Parents really love it because it’s free, local and easy to add to the calendar,” Schaden said.

The July 12 Park Play Date is part of the state-wide celebration of Unplug Illinois Day, encouraging families to disconnect from their electronic devices. To celebrate, the St. Charles Park District is hosting Park Play Dates at three locations: Langum Park, Delnor Woods Park and Fox Chase Park.

“Each park has different amenities. It’s great to see what’s out there and how we can have our own adventures,” Guizzetti-Reif said.

And to make UnPlug Illinois Day even sweeter, park district staff will have popsicles for participants, while supplies last. It’s the perfect way to embrace some family time together and enjoy being in the outdoors.

At the Park Play Dates the fun isn’t just for the young ones. Guizzetti-Reif said these programs provide an opportunity for the “grown-ups” to mingle too.

“It’s a great opportunity for connections,” Guizzetti-Reif said. “I’m all for helping others to find their tribe.”

Schaden added, “We’ll see a couple familiar faces and we always see new faces. It’s such a great way to showcase all the difference parks we have available.”

Additional dates for the fall will be announced later this summer as well. Last year one of the Park Play Dates took place after a snow fall and Schaden said the children loved playing in the park with the snow.

And be sure to mark the calendar for the return of everyone’s favorite master of silly songs, musician Jim Gill performing at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28 at Pottawatomie Park. The free concert is perfect family entertainment that will have everyone on their feet dancing along. Pack a picnic and enjoy the lively music, wander downtown St. Charles for dinner or a favorite dessert and St. Charles Community Unit School District 303 students won’t have to worry about saying up a little later as there’s no class Friday, Aug. 29.