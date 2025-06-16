Splash through summer at your local aquatic center

Splash, swim and slide into fun at the St. Charles Park District’s popular Otter Cove Aquatic Park, located in James O. Breen Community Park. (MIKE FRANKOWSKI)

Hot, hazy days of summer mean its time to hit the pool for a splash of fun. There’s still plenty of time to dive into a local pool or take a short drive to visit a nearby water park. There are even twilight hours and specials, so enjoy a refreshing dip after a long day.

Lyla Mikoda, 12, jumps off the diving platform at the Batavia Park District’s Hall Quarry Beach. (Sandy Bressner)

Hall Quarry Beach

400 S. Water St., Batavia

Admission: $15 per person age 3 and older; $7 twilight admission

bataviaparks.org/harold-hall-quarry-beach

Sit along the sandy beach or enjoy swimming in this popular summer destination. There’s zero-depth water entry, drop slides and more.

Otter Cove Aquatic Park

Otter Cove completed a renovation to its splash pad that features sprayers, bubblers, cascading waterfalls and play structures. (MIKE FRANKOWSKI)

3615 Campton Hills Road, St. Charles

Admission $18 per person ages 3 and older; twilight swim is $8 per person

ottercove.org

Splash, swim and slide into fun at the St. Charles Park District’s popular aquatic center located in James O. Breen Community Park. There are two activity pools with zero-depth entry, a lazy river, water slides and diving boards. Summer days are more fun with daily events that include splash contests, free treats like ice cream and root beer floats and more. The facility completed a renovation to its splash pad that features sprayers, bubblers, cascading waterfalls and play structures. The St. Charles Park District also operates Swanson Pool located in Pottawatomie Park.

Phillips Park Family Aquatic Center

828 Montgomery Road, Aurora

Admission: $12 weekdays and $13 weekends for ages 3 and older

phillipsparkaquatics.info

Along with the water slides and sand volleyball courts is the kid-friendly splash area with spray guns, a waterfall and a small slide.

Raging Waves Water Park

The 58-acre Raging Waves water park is located at 4000 N. Bridge St. in Yorkville, just off Route 47. (Photo provided by Raging Waves water park)

4000 N. Bridge St., Yorkville

Admission: single day admission starts at $49.99 online; $64.99 at the park; parking is an additional fee; the park is cashless

ragingwaves.com

Known as Illinois’ largest water park, the fun spans across 58 acres with 32 water slides, attractions like the cyclone where one can spin and slide, a zero-depth entry pool, a lazy river, a play area with sand and a splash area too. There are attractions for all ages at the water park as well as 11 dining spots inside the park.

Santa’s Village Amusement & Water Park

601 Dundee Ave., East Dundee

Admission: single day starts at $49 and includes admission to the amusement and water park as well as parking

santasvillagedundee.com

Santa Springs Water Park features a tropical theme with smaller water slides and a splash zone for younger children and three-story body slides that resemble twisted peppermint candy canes for the big kids. The amusement park features rides and animal attractions.

Splash Country Water Park

195 S. Barnes Road, Aurora

Admission: $12 weekday admission age 3 and older; $13 weekend admission

splashcountry.info

It touts the second-largest lazy river at 1,100 feet of winding waters with dumping buckets, sprayers and jets as well as water slides, pool and sand play areas too. There are two regulation sand volleyball courts.

Stingray Bay Aquatic Center in Huntley

12219 Lois Lane, Huntley

Admission: $15 per person age 3 and older; $10 twilight hours

huntleyparks.org/aquatics

From lap swim to splash play, the facility has something for all ages to enjoy. There is a zero-depth beach entry, two water slides, an interactive water play structure with slides and sprayers and even water basketball.

Sunset Pool

710 Western Ave., Geneva

Admission: $15 per person ages 3 and older; $7.50 for twilight swim after 6 p.m.

genevaparks.org/facilities/sunset-pool

The facility features an aquatic playground, spray ground, climbing walls, water slides and a zero-depth area.