Add depth and texture to elevate home design

Growing tired of the look and feel of your home, but unsure what to do about it, can wear on a homeowner.

Many don’t even know where to begin when it comes to adding depth and character without whitewashing everything — but interior designers do. They are committed to making indoor spaces functional, safe and beautiful, with options that are virtually limitless.

“Depth and character live in the mix — the mix of materials, textures, layers and styles,” says Shannon Peppeard, principal designer of Peppeard Design in St. Charles. “Think weathered wood with sleek brass, linen with stone, matte with glossy — it’s the contrast that gives a home soul. A home without contrast is like a story without a plot — everything blends, but nothing really stands out. I am always mixing old with new and rough with refined in the spaces I design, to keep the eye curious!”

Dawn Bach, owner of Eye to Eye Interiors in Downers Grove, said something as simple as a color change can make a huge difference. It’s also a transformation that can be done affordably.

“Pops of color keep a room from feeling bland, but texture is what invites you in,” Bach says. “Think rugs, blankets, pillows, art and good lighting. They all work together to add character and depth to a room.”

For some, a concern about interior design is whether changes could hurt resale value or make a home harder to sell. But why focus on resale when the goal is to improve your home?

“Many clients ask me if bold color choices or quirky details are bad for resale value, to which I always respond that this is their home, and they are the ones who live in it and see it every day,” says Anna Morello, owner and lead designer of Cosmic Design Studio in Batavia. “Why not make it something you love?”

Morello recently completed a kitchen remodel in Campton Hills.

“This kitchen is a happy medium of leaning into color and keeping a balance of neutrals,” she says. “We went with a light blue for the base cabinets and kept the overall feeling more mature with the white upper cabinets and backsplash tile. The entryway has a small closet converted into a mudroom space open to the kitchen, so we wanted something to coordinate with the blue cabinets. We went with a deep, rich blue grey to make that space feel more intentional and purposeful when surrounded by creamy white walls. Color brings life and personality to a space. Neutral doesn’t always have to mean white or grey, which can often look stark and uninviting in a home. When I do use whites, I like to go for softer shades that add warmth to a space.”

Those looking to enhance their living spaces may not be able to do it all themselves, but with the help of interior designers like these, they can create a stunning home that’s uniquely their own.