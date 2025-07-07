Maximize your comfort and aesthetic with Geneva Home Works

Couches where the families can lounge together on a cozy movie night, or a dining room table big enough to welcome everyone on a special occasion. Finding comfort and style for each family is at the heart of Geneva Home Works, a family-owned furniture business.

“As a family business, we can give individual attention,” said Marie McDonnell, sales and design for Geneva Home Works. “It’s not just a purchase, we are here for the individuals and we want to get it right. If you can’t find it on the floor, we can search our resources, vendors to find it.”

Celebrating the company’s 35th anniversary is more than the work of two generations of the family. It represents three decades of serving customers, helping them find the pieces that adorn their home and welcome their families and guests.

Part of the secret is the company’s ability to be selective when it comes to finding pieces for its showroom. It isn’t about cookie-cutter pieces, rather items that can stand out for their look and comfort.

“We can handpick the items. That sets us apart,” McDonnell said.

Their sales and design team can take time to work with clients, from creating custom pieces to helping with room design, fabric selection and even offering paint color suggestions.

Warmer tones are taking the home furnishing world by storm, creating a cozier feel. (Photo provided by Geneva Home Works)

The latest trends are using warm colors, creating a more modern, cleaner look with furnishings, McDonnell said.

“The grays are warming up, the blues too and we are seeing more wood tones,” she added.

Geneva Home Works carries furnishings for living rooms, dining rooms and bedrooms.

“We really get to know our customers and understand what they need, how they live in their home,” said Geneva Home Works Manager Kate Radman.

With the trend to work at home, Radman said they often have customers looking for a desk for a home office or a work space in the home. Some customers have opted to transform a formal dining room into a work space. The design team can help make that look natural and functional.

“Writing desks that can fit in small spaces for a home office can also look decorative too,” Radman said.

Located along the busy Roosevelt Road corridor, one block east of Kirk Road, Geneva Home Works has built a strong reputation for a varied selection and top customer service, welcoming repeat customers, and generations of families decorating their homes here in Kane and DuPage counties. With delivery service throughout northern Illinois as well as southern Wisconsin and western Michigan, the team at Geneva Home Works has helped customers with their main residence and summer cottages, too.

“Word of mouth is one of our strongest advertisements,” McDonnell said.

Along with understanding customers, the team at Geneva Home Works takes the time to know its vendors, producing quality, craftsmanship furnishings in America. McDonnell said the team at Geneva Home Works takes pride in selecting quality pieces and providing value at good prices too.

“We’ve been through good times and a few recessions too. We’re proud that we’re still here and still strong,” McDonnell said.

Geneva Home Works

33W622 Roosevelt Road, West Chicago

630-208-0040

www.genevahomeworksfurniture.com