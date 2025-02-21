Homes of the future with the local experts

While we’re not living like the Jetsons these days, homes are integrating new technology that makes maintaining a home more similar to what was predicted in the Space Age future when the show first aired in 1962.

“Home automation has come a long way,” says Brad Hogan, chief operating officer for Hogan Design & Construction, a full-service design-build firm in Geneva for high-end remodels. “There are whole house systems and apps you can use to set thermostats and for automatic sump pump systems. There’s a lot of technology. Front door opening and garage door opening can be done remotely so a fair amount of things can be done when you’re away for a little while or if on vacation.”

Have an errand to run but also need to put the roast in the oven so it’s ready for dinner? That’s no longer an issue with some of the latest technology. Smart ovens and refrigerators. With an app on your phone, you can control these appliances remotely.

“We’re seeing this technology go into kitchen design and with refrigeration,” Hogan says. “Need to put something in the oven before you leave? Just go to your phone and you’ll know when it’s done and ready to eat. Your refrigerator can monitor what you order regularly and know when you are getting low. Want to set the thermostat down when you’re gone but have it return to a more comfortable temperature by when you return? You can do that.”

Doesn’t anybody knock anymore?

It’s true that knocking on front doors and ringing doorbells are things of the past with motion-sensor lights, smart locks and doorbell cameras.

The ability to see who is at your front door, to hear and speak to them, and to be able to do it from practically anywhere in the world through a device that fits in your pocket sounds outer worldly, or at least like something relegated to 007. And you know what’s the amazing thing about these smart doorbells that you can operate through your smartphone? They’ve already been around over 10 years and are affordable.

While there are plenty of options of smart doorbells available, homeowners should consider whether purchasing and installing one is something they can do on their own. Most homes already have an existing doorbell which can be easily disconnected in place of a smart doorbell following the accompanying directions.

Those wires that seemed to be going every which way in and out of the TVs, stereo, speakers and even walls have been streamlined or eliminated in today’s households. That’s a benefit of technology.

“When houses were being built in the 80s and 90s there was a lot of hardwire stuff happening,” Hogan says. “Nowadays it’s a mix of personal preference. For my house I did hardwire just because if you lose internet, you can’t listen to music and do those things. Wireless is a little bit trickier.”

For those really into their home entertainment, the opportunity to have sound pumping from room-to-room, streaming from a handheld device is now available with multi-room audio. Either wired or wireless connections can be linked to speakers across rooms and throughout the house so that you can bust a move at any time and any place within your personal friendly confines.

“It’s a little trickier for the entertainment people who are wanting home theaters with in-wall or in-ceiling speakers,” Hogan says. “The Sonos Systems has in-wall and in-ceiling speakers.”

Storage options may not be as exciting and nowhere near as cool as smart doorbells, but what they provide today in maximizing spaces impresses via design technology.

“We’ve come a long way in cabinetry from the 80s and 90s when they were boxes with shelves in them where now you have different rollouts and pullouts for garbage cans and laundry,” Hogan says. “And there are also smart shelves now. Shelves are easily accessible and help organize. We’ve even designed some kitchens to be pet friendly where there’s a place for dog food with a spigot to give water.”

Smart kitchen cabinets are changing the way homeowners function within their kitchen, including producing grocery lists of needed items thanks to inventory tracking systems built within. The addition of automated lighting in the cabinetry serves dual purposes, enhancing the appeal of where you prepare and eat some of your meals while also making it easier to see what’s remaining in the pantry for the days ahead.

In addition to driving changes within the home that add to the comfort and safety of those who live there, technology is helping showcase those properties. The use of 3D models, virtual reality and drone photography are just a few of the ways that homes are being presented to potential buyers.

“We have virtual tours where you can envision walking through a property before ever being there,” says Vanessa Wiskerchen, a realtor with Fathom Realty in St. Charles. “And there have been upgrades with photography and video on social media today. Drone footage allows a different perspective of the property, a new technology for us to use as realtors.”