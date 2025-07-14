Savor summer with advice from The Perch yoga studio

Summer is here, the weather is beautiful, and your schedule is packed. In Chicagoland, we know how to make the most of the summer months, but it’s not fun to be exhausted either. So, this summer, let’s learn to savor these fleeting summer moments rather than rushing from event to event.

Create a simple morning routine. When the days are full, it’s a huge help to start your day in a simple, grounded way. Before the day gets going, slowly enjoy a cup of coffee, go over your schedule for the day, and set your intentions for the day. I love to sit on our front porch and listen to the birds sing. Even if it’s just for a few minutes, this quiet, focused time sets me up for a calmer day. I love using the Mindful Mornings Notepad available from The Perch. It only takes 5 minutes, but it makes a huge difference.

Wherever you are, be all there. Summer often means rushing from thing to thing. So much so, that it’s hard to be present because we’re busy thinking about the next thing. Let’s change this by practicing mindfulness. Rather than letting your mind jump to the next thing on the to-do list, let yourself be fully present. Soak up the moment with all your senses. Intentionally slow down and notice your surroundings. Be present with the people in front of you. You’ll enjoy your time a lot more.

Schedule in free time. Rather than schedule every minute of the summer with things to do, purposely schedule in time with no plans. Summer magic often happens in the unplanned moments: playing in the sprinkler in the backyard, talking with neighbors over the fence, taking a walk, or enjoying a sunset with a cold beverage.

Practice yoga and meditation. Both help us learn to be present and mindful. As we practice on a regular basis, we can more easily practice mindfulness at our summer BBQs and block parties. Yoga and meditation also help us relieve stress that has built up from our busy summer schedules. When you join us at The Perch for yoga class, you’ll leave feeling calm and filled up and ready for all those fun summer plans. New to meditation? Try out my guided meditations by finding my podcast Just Press Pause wherever you listen to podcasts.

Summer is full of fun. Make the most of it by slowing down, taking a deep breath, and enjoying every minute.

Amy Jackson is owner of The Perch, a wellness center in downtown Aurora helping you rest, heal, and grow. Learn more: theperchplace.com