Visit coffee and teahouses along the river

If you haven’t done so yet this year, it’s high time to mark a date on the calendar to get out and meander along the Fox River. And while you’re at it, take a break — or several — at any of the many unique coffee and tea houses along the way. From cozy and homey to glam and sophisticated, some serve coffee, some serve tea, some even serve both! While we can’t list them all, here are a few locations to start. We bet you can almost smell the enticing aroma wafting your way, calling your name, beckoning….well, you get it.

Maple Leaf Coffee House, Roastery & Organic Cafe

St. Charles

www.mapleleafcafe.com

The cafe location of Maple Leaf Coffee Roasters. Their coffee is handcrafted locally in small batches. The Toronto Blend is bright, sweet, rich and chocolaty. The Hartford Espresso Blend is the foundation of Maple Leaf’s espresso drinks, cold brew and nitro coffees. It’s got a bold, smoky, mildly sweet flavor. People also sing the praises of their lattes, chai lattes, and vanilla latte. Quiet atmosphere with a great view of the river.

Blue Box Cafe

Elgin

www.blueboxcafeco.com

Relaxed, cozy Dr. Who theme. Try the salted caramel, Blue Box’s House Caramel coffee and Coarse Sea Salt, Espresso, and steamed milk of your choice, or the Matcha — Matcha tea, honey, and steamed milk of your choice. Also check out the Jack Harkness coffee with dark chocolate and cherry syrup.

Sugar & Rhyme Coffee House

Elgin

www.sugarandrhyme.com

Cozy atmosphere with a small-town vibe. Enjoy their hand-crafted drinks made with from-scratch syrups and sauces. Try the Apple Spice Steamer, a Creme Brulatte, or the fan favorite Chocolate Cashew Latte.

Elder & Oat

West Dundee

www.elderandoat.com

Rooted to the first store in West Dundee established in 1835, Elder & Oat takes an artisanal approach to coffee. Located in the 124 Lofts Hotel. Check out the Vanilla Macadamia Latte or the Turtle Latte. Known for its calming zen vibe. Hang and play a board game.

Oak + Rose Tea Room

Geneva

www.oakandrosetearoom.com

Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday only

Note: By reservation only

A boutique afternoon tea room with a dressy casual London glam vibe. Enjoy organic Dragon Jasmine Green Tea (only possible with midnight May flowers) or Organic Kyoto Cherry Rose (fresh and smooth, with excellent depth and body)

Limestone Coffee & Tea

Batavia

www.limestonebatavia.com

Try one of their several signature lattes, including Limestone latte (white mocha + almond syrup) or Limestone mocha (mocha + Irish creme) or an assortment of teas - sweet, loose leaf, hot cold, or a kids’ cotton candy milkshake

Village Grind Coffee & Tea Co

Oswego

www.villagegrindoswego.com

Highlights include toasted coconut coffee, Thai tea, and homemade desserts like chocolate eclair cake. The park and library are nearby! Known as a quaint, family-friendly, small-town gem.

Ma Tea House

Aurora

www.mateahouse.com

Authentic Taiwanese bubble tea, perfected by the owners who learned to brew tea in Thailand. Ma’s is brewed in-house with premium loose tea leaves shipped directly from Taiwan to provide the best quality and taste. Customers rave about the coconut milk tea, taro milk tea, tapioca milk tea and lava milk tea. Try jasmine green or barley milk tea if you prefer your tea less sweet.