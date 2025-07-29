Take an end-of-summer trip

Summer is here with endless days of sun and serenity ahead. Make it memorable by planning a stay at a unique resort or bed & breakfast. It’s the ideal time to break free from a routine and embrace a getaway. Whether it’s the rustic charm of a bed and breakfast or the full-service amenities of a resort near a lake, summer destinations offer a blend of simple pleasures.

There are many joys to these summer escapes no matter if you are restless for an adventure or seeking the tranquility of rest. If you prefer a personal touch, bed and breakfasts offer a magical summer experience. Tucked into neighborhoods and towns, B&Bs are often lovingly restored homes, each with their own identity, character and story.

At the Cherry Tree Inn B&B in Woodstock, the charm and celebrated history of this special B&B starts at the door and continues for your entire stay. “You may recognize our home from the movie ‘Groundhog Day,’” says owner Lori Miarecki. “This is the home where actor Bill Murray stayed. Yes, it’s the same house.”

This famous & Historic Victorian Bed and Breakfast offers all of the comforts you would expect, including delicious food prepared by award-winning cooks; a variety of beautifully designed rooms; and special unexpected indulgences, like flowers from the garden and soothing chocolates. In addition, it’s located a few blocks from the noted Woodstock Square filled with quaint shops, antique shops, farmers’ markets, and the Woodstock Opera House.

Lori and her husband George, who grew up in Woodstock, fell in love with the Cherry Tree Inn when they came back to attend an event and stayed there for five days in June 2017. “I planned everything I would do if it were mine,” Lori says. “On the third day we were here, we found out it was for sale. I asked a ton of questions and to make a long story short, I wrote an entire business plan while George slept on the plane and we ended up returning to Woodstock and buying the house in August 2017.”

Being friendly innkeepers just comes naturally to the Miareckis. “The Cherry Tree Inn B&B is a passion and lifestyle, not a job,” Lori adds. “Getting to share the joy and history with others is a privilege. I can’t fix the world, but I can make my perfect little postage stamp of what I want the world to be. Real people making real connections. You can check our reviews and see what our guests have to say.”

Summer resorts abound throughout Northern Illinois and Wisconsin. The Harbor Inn in Ottawa is a magnificent resort community built around a vibrant marina on the Illinois River. Make this resort haven your home base as you discover and explore the spectacular Starved Rock area.

You can enjoy all of the local outdoor activities, such as biking, fishing, pickleball, and hiking, plus dining pleasures and lively music events. There are cottage rentals for family fun and privacy and pet friendly options so your furry friend can take walks with you and join the action.

Take advantage of the surrounding area, too. “While at the Harbor Inn, we also invite you to visit our historic downtown in Ottawa,” says Donna Reynolds of the Ottawa Visitors Center. “Stroll the streets and enjoy our boutiques and restaurants. We’re proud of our nostalgic small-town America charm that defines our area. Our theme is ‘The Middle of Everywhere’ and you will be smack in the middle of a vibrant tourist destination.”

Slow down, reconnect, and discover new adventures.

Victorian Rose Garden Bed and Breakfast

314 Washington St.

Algonquin, IL

847-854-9667

victorianrosegarden.com

Built in 1886, the Victorian Rose Garden is part of the historic district of downtown Algonquin. The house was plaqued by the McHenry Historical Society and the Algonquin Historic Commission in 1994. It was rated as the best Reader’s Choice B&B in McHenry County and is located near charming shops and highly rated restaurants.

Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa

444 Eagle Ridge Drive

Galena, IL

815-777-5000

eagleridge.com

Situated in the beautiful Galena Territory, this stunning year-round resort and spa is surrounded by 6,800 acres of rolling hills, vistas, and the beautiful 225-acre Lake Galena. Enjoy luxury accommodations and dining. Summer activities include golf, foot golf, pickleball, hiking, biking, zip-lining, boating, fishing and much more.

Oscar Swan Country Inn

1800 West State St.

Geneva, IL

630-232-0173

oscarswan.com

The Oscar Swan Country Inn has a bit of a magical air. Built in 1902, this tranquil estate is a popular location for those getting away from it all - couples celebrating their nuptials; family celebrations; business meetings and other occasions. Seasonal events are open to the public year round. The charming Downtown Geneva shopping district is a few minutes away.

The Geneva Inn

N2009 S Lake Shore Dr.

Lake Geneva, WI

262-248-5680

genevainn.com

This quaint and cozy inn is located on the southern tip of Geneva Lake and provides spectacular views of the lake. Spacious and luxurious rooms invite a relaxing stay. Fine dining with classic Wisconsin dishes. Explore the Lake Geneva area for endless fun.

The French Country Inn

W4190 W End Rd.

Lake Geneva, WI

262-374-5999

frenchcountryinn.com

This family-friendly hotel exudes its own special charming atmosphere as it overlooks Lake Como. Its beautiful and secluded location served in the past as a respite for notorious Chicago gangsters like George “Bugs” Moran. The Getaway Restaurant is on site offering classic breakfast choices and Italian specialties for dinner.