Lisa Youngdahl creates worlds with the tip of a pencil

Graphic designer and illustrator Lisa Youngdahl lives in Batavia and has been a resident artist at Water Street Studios since 2010. She has taught colored pencil classes there since 2019, including her most recent offerings, Colored Pencil on Black and Techniques in Colored Pencil.

As a child, Youngdahl recalls creating original illustrations for her favorite books.

“I majored in graphic design in college and worked as a graphic designer,” she says. “But I never lost my interest in drawing and began working with colored pencils. I spent some time taking lessons at Beech Tree Studios in Geneva to improve my technique.”

Youngdahl was immediately drawn to Water Street Studios when it opened.

“I have lived in Batavia since 1986, so when I discovered Water Street Studios, and the variety of artists working in different media, I thought it would be a good fit for me and my graphic design background,” she says. “I use my studio as my office for doing graphic design as well as working in traditional art. I love that Batavia is an ‘arts’ community, supporting music and performance in addition to the visual arts.”

As a longtime Batavian and lifelong artist, Youngdahl appreciates the accessibility of creativity throughout Kane County. “There are many art leagues scattered throughout the western suburbs and Fox Valley area,” she says. “I have recently become familiar with the Wayne Art League, where I led a class and workshop, and judged a show at the Elmhurst Artists Guild. The St. Charles Art Council recently moved into a brick-and-mortar location which allows them to host gallery shows. The Batavia Art League formed just within the past year, meeting at the Congregational Church of Batavia.”

"Fordsville" by Lisa Youngdahl. (Photo provided by Lisa Youngdahl)

Throughout her career, Youngdahl has created several impressive works and projects. She credits a public art initiative as one of her most challenging endeavors to date.

“I submitted my work to be considered for a mural project sponsored by Water Street Studios, called ‘Activate the Alley,’” she says. “[It] aimed to transform the alley outside the gallery into a colorful and creative space showcasing local artwork.”

The project invited 10 local nonprofits to choose artists to create outdoor murals illustrating each organization’s primary programs and services. After submitting her work, Youngdahl was selected by the Fox Valley Special Recreation Association.

“I realized my usual medium, colored pencil, might not translate to a large-scale mural, which was to be created on canvas,” she says. “I became very nervous about my process but was able to combine acrylic painting for the large areas of color and use colored pencils for details. I was happy with the results. The client’s reaction was ‘I LOVE this!!! It turned out perfect.’”

A metal reproduction of her artwork still hangs on the exterior wall between Water Street Studios and Kiss the Sky. The original piece belongs to the nonprofit.

For Youngdahl, art is a vital part of community and culture. “Art is a means of expression, and it is important in visually communicating thoughts, memories, feelings,” she says. “Learning to appreciate art is a way to understand others’ viewpoints, history, and other cultures. Learning to create art is an outlet to create your own ideas and sometimes create beauty.”